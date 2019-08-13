Top 5 Best & Most Iconic Missy Elliott Music Videos

It’s no secret: when it comes to making hot, creative, out-of-the-box music videos, there are a couple of names that come to mind. But none of them compare to the incomparable Missy Elliott. On August 12th, it was announced that Missy Elliott would be receiving the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the Video Music Awards. Finally! Just about everybody in the music business has received this award. From David Bowie to Madonna and even the queen bee herself, Beyoncé! Not only is this award given to music video directors for their extreme talent and keen eye but, this award is also given to performers for their accomplishments in music and film. Missy Elliott is no exception. Without further ado, here are Missy’s Top Five Music Videos.

1. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

Missy’s first music video that she ever shot was with the iconic music video director, Hype Williams. The most notable feature in this video is the full trash bag Missy while being viewed through a fisheye lens. Some of her colleagues made cameos, as well. Music producer Timbaland, SWV bandmate Tamera “Taj” Johnson-George and rappers/labelmates Lil’ Kim, 702, Lil’ Cease and Diddy, are seen throughout the video.

2. “Sock It 2 Me”

Another video that Missy worked on with Hype Williams shows inspiration from the late 80’s video game, Mega Man. In the video, Missy and Lil’ Kim are seen running around an unknown planet in red and white spacesuits. Towards the end, rapper Da Brat is seen saving them while spitting her verse in a black and yellow spacesuit. The notable moment in this video is seeing Missy and her backup dancers performing in a spaceship, doing the quintessential lean from Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” video.

3. “Get Ur Freak On”

Directed by Dave Meyers, Missy Elliott showcases her love for the Asian culture. In the beginning, a Japanese man says, “Kore kara minna de mechakucha odotte. Sawagou, sawagou.” Which translates in English to “Everyone start dancing together wildly now. Let’s make some noise; let’s make some noise.” I bet you didn’t know that, did you? This video shows cameo appearances by rappers Ludacris, Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J, to name a few.

4. “Work It”

The second video to be directed by Dave Meyers was a dedication to her labelmate R&B star Aaliyah and TLC bandmate Lefteye. Towards the end of the video; both of their faces are shown airbrushed on car hoods. Disney Channel child actress Alyson Stoner danced in this video. There are cameo features from Timbaland, rapper Eve and R&B singer, Tweet.

5. “Gossip Folks”

In the third video that was directed by Dave Meyers, Missy displays a creative way to address all the rumors about her. In the beginning, she enters a high school hallway while all the students at her school began whispering about her. Towards the first chorus is when Missy Elliott and the students began a dancing routine. The critical part of this music video is the mural dedicated to Aaliyah, Left-Eye, and rapper Jam Master Jay, who had passed away

five months after Left-Eye.