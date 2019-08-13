The news about Kate Middleton suddenly wanting to be called by her full first name, “Catherine,” has made headlines. People everywhere are confused as to why she would want to rebrand her short and loveable name! We’ve come to know the iconic celeb by her snappy name, “Kate,” so it may be difficult at this point to make such a switch.

The Duchess of Cambridge allegedly asked her friends to begin calling her “Catherine” instead of “Kate,” since she predicted a regal life with her now-husband, Prince William early on. This took place while the iconic couple was dating, a whole two years before the prince proposed! Talk about stepping into her role as Duchess and wife of the prince!

According to an article from The Sun, her name change request was just one of the multiple signs that Middleton was “preparing for her future role.” Royal expert Adam Helliker stated, “I hear that in the past few weeks the former accessories buyer has quietly informed friends that she would like to drop the informal ‘Kate’ and in future wishes to be known by her full name: Catherine.”

Even though the news broke via a “gentle” and “very jokey” email to her friends, they were still surprised for the request so early on. However, the name change wouldn’t be so out-of-place, considering the Duchess has been called “Catherine” her entire life and only went by “Kate” during college.

Even though Prince Charles’ press secretary denied the reports about the name change request, the royal expert still believes “Catherine” suits the Duchess better. While her original name may be more regal and elegant, better fitted for royalty, it’s hard to deny the likeability of her already established name. After all, the girl next door vibe of Kate Middleton is what won the hearts of everyone. Not to mention, it rolls off the tongue! What do you think?