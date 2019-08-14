Yes, you read the title correctly. The former Disney Channel star and Midnight Sun actress has managed to shock her fans yet again. Even in this age of desensitization to shocking news, this star manages to keep us on our toes. One thing is for sure, things aren’t what they used to be. Disney Channel kids, in the past, have suffered heavy criticisms for doing anything non-PG well into their adult years. Now, you never really know what to expect!

The 21-year-old and author of multiple books including Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, has announced a film she’s been working on called Her and Him and is supposed to be a 21st-century remix of the age-old classic, Rome and Juliet. The description of the film, according to IndieWire, goes as follows:

“Her & Him depicts an edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend’s phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter.”

The film stars adult actor Small Hands and actress Abella Danger and will make its world premiere during Germany’s Oldenburg Film Festival. Afterward, the film can be viewed on PornHub’s premium service.

The film started as a “Christmas horror movie,” as stated by Bella during the promotional video for the film, but quickly took on a life of its own (no kidding). The star also gushes about how weird it was for her first directed film to have “so much sex in it”, but that the environment was fun nonetheless.

However, the news isn’t as random as you may have thought. The infamous website has created the Pornhub’s Visionary Director’s Series, set to feature films directed by people you never thought would sit in the director’s chair! The aim was to produce content that was different than what you usually see, to diversify their viewership.

Check out the interview with director Bella Thorne herself for all the juicy details: