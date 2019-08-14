Young love. It’s beautiful. It’s miraculous. It’s everywhere. It’s… online. But what about first dates? Meeting strangers is more dangerous than ever in the 21st century. Nonetheless, there are quite a few ways to stay safe as you search for your new bae:

Let a friend know where you’re going

This one may seem kind of obvious but a lot of people forget to do it. Make sure your friend knows where you’re going, who you’re meeting, how to contact you, and is nearby. Keep in constant touch with your friend. That way, even if your date is safe, but painfully awkward, your friend can bail you out.

Meet in a public space

While this seems like common sense, “hook-up” culture means that it’s okay to bring someone home on your first date. Of course, this is better than the alternative of going to someone else’s house on the first date- but not by much. This is only okay if you know the person you’re dating personally, and preferably have some mutual friends who know you two are together.

Carry pepper spray if it’s legal where you live

Of course, pepper spray isn’t legal in every state and every country, but where it is- it’s a good idea to keep some on you at all times. The best type to carry is typically inconspicuous, SABRE stick – it looks like a lipstick, and feels like a lipstick- but we can promise you it doesn’t smell like it at all. Easy to conceal, use and carry, it’s definitely a must-have for girls on their first date. For guys who aren’t comfortable carrying a lipstick, they also sell pepper spray in chapstick form.

Stalk them on social media

Not just because it’s fun and your best friend wants to see what they look like, but because you want to make sure they are who they say they are. Facebook and Instagram are the first two social media platforms you should check, followed by LinkedIn. LinkedIn can tell you a lot about a person because it tells you whether they’re lying about their job, education- and whether there are people who can endorse the skills they claim to have.

Use apps like bSafe

According to Google Play, “bSafe is the most advanced and reliable personal safety app that allow you to create your own security network and take care of each other.”

It allows you not only to look after your loved one as a “guardian” but also allows others to act as guardians for you. This means you can:

Send SOS signal to your guardians by pressing a button or saying a key phrase, allowing you to alert them without alarming anyone

Stream and automatically record emergency video so you can document what’s going on

Ask friends to follow you on the map when you feel insecure, or send your exact location, so they can find you quickly

Get an excuse to leave an unpleasant companion by receiving a fake phone call- perfect for escaping bad Tinder dates!

Don’t hesitate- download it now, before you go on that Tinder date!

Use this fantastic nail-polish

This nail-polish (which also comes with a gender-neutral alternative now) “can detect Xanax or its generic alprazolam, Valium (diazepam) and flunitrazepam, also known as Rohypnol”, said CEO Barbara Cook. However, it does not screen for other common date rape drugs, such as GHB or ketamine. Nonetheless, it’s pretty useful if your first date is at a bar and your partner is buying. You can never be too safe.

Know this code-word

Some bars use variations, but in a lot of bars, asking for an “angel shot” means that you are uncomfortable on a date and would like to request help from the staff. They will call you a taxi or an Uber and help you make a clean getaway. A popular alternative is asking for a woman named “Angela” at the bar.