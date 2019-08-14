Pregnant Celebs 2019: Who Got Pregnant This Year?

Nothing says the times are changing like a pregnant celebrity. Maybe it’s because we know and love them for their immortalized characters on screen or their unforgettable performances on stage, but times are certainly changing this year with a ton of celebrities expecting as of 2019. Here’s a list of A-Listers trading in their sports cars for soccer vans!

1. Ashley Graham

The iconic supermodel, 31, announced her pregnancy on Instagram together with her husband Justin Ervin, the morning of August 14th which just so happened to be their 9 year anniversary! They are elated to be expecting their first and growing their family after almost a decade as just the two of them.

2. Miranda Kerr

The Victoria’s Secret superstar sported her huge baby bump on August 11th, via Instagram. Miranda Kerr, 36, is expecting her 3rd baby, the first being her and Orlando Bloom‘s 8-year-old son Flynn and the second being her son Hart who was born last year as the first son with her current husband, Evan Spiegel.

3. Christina Millian

The “Dip It Low” singer, 37, broke the news on Instagram with a picture of her and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, displaying a sonogram of their child on July 28th. They later posted highlights of their gender reveal party where it was announced that she will be having a boy! While this will be Pokora’s first, this will be Milian’s second as she already shares a young daughter with rapper The Dream.

4. Anne Hathaway

The Hustle star, 36, revealed her baby bump on Instagram on July 24th. It’ll be her second child with husband Adam Shulman, the first being Johnathan who was born in 2016. Hathaway makes a brief revelation about experiencing infertility and the struggle of conception for both pregnancies. Just in case you didn’t think she was badass before, there’s no denying it now!

5. Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 29, made a post on Instagram showcasing her positive pregnancy test on July 2nd. While Brooks is keen on keeping her life private, and that includes the daddy-to-be, she shared a sentimental moment on her Instagram story shortly after stating, “When one chapter ends, another begins”. Of course, she is referencing her sudden pregnancy after the ending of the show that catapulted her into stardom.

6. Shay Mitchell

The You star, 32, announced her pregnancy via Instagram with a post showing off her nude baby bump on June 28th. Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel, are expecting their first and are documenting the experience of becoming parents on her YouTube channel. The actress waited 6 months before announcing her pregnancy since last year she miscarried and announced her heartbreak on her Instagram story.

7. Blake Lively

The A Simple Favor star, 31, revealed her baby bump at the red carpet premiere for her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ movie Pokémon Detective Pikachu on May 11th. The couple is expecting their third child, the first being 4-year-old James, and the second being 2-year-old Inez.

8. Keira Knightley

The Aftermath actress, 34, was spotted sporting a huge baby bump at a Chanel event in Paris on May 2nd. This will be Knightley and husband James Right’s second child, the first being 4-year-old Edie.

9. Krysten Ritter

Move over Captian Marvel, cause there’s nothing more kickass than a female superhero who is eating for two! The Jessica Jones actress, 37, revealed her baby bump at the Oscars red carpet and on an Instagram post, February 24th. Her first pregnancy came just as Netflix announced the cancellation of her show and various other Marvel shows on the streaming service.

10. Alexa PenaVega

The Spy Kids star, 30, is expecting child #2 with husband and Big Time Rush member Carlos. The growing family shared their announcement on Instagram on January 17th featuring their sleeping baby, Ocean. Can we expect an extraordinary name for baby number two as well?

11. Danielle Fishel

The Boy Meets World actress, 38, announced she was eating for two in an emotional Instagram post on January 2nd. Fishel and husband Jensen Karp are expecting their first child!

Love is in the air people! Who’s pregnancy are you most excited for?