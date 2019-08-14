This year’s announcements for celebrity beauty projects have been massive so far. Amongst the heavy hitters, we have Ariana Grande’s “Thanks U, Next” perfume hitting stands, Kylie Jenner’s skincare line Kylie Skin making its debut, Lady GaGa’s Haus Laboratories makeup brand killing it in pre-sales, and not to mention, Rihanna’s fantastic success with Fenty Beauty. Selena Gomez may be another contender added to the list sometime soon!

The “It Ain’t Me” singer, 27, is suspected of making an anticipated debut in the beauty scene after her production company, July Moon, filed for a trademark under her full name. Women’s Wear Daily reports,

“According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the actress and musician filed a trademark for ‘Selena Gomez’ on July 11 for a number of beauty products, including ‘fragrances, cosmetics, skincare preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, and essential oils,’ among others.”

Given the Disney Channel star’s success in the past with brand deals, it’s a no brainer that creating a beauty line is the correct move for her. Gomez has been selling products since 2010 when her junior clothing line “Dream Out Loud” began selling in K-Mart with an expectancy to generate over 100 million dollars in sales its first year!

Now, Gomez is the face of Coach and is credited for helping the luxury brand gain popularity among millennials since 2016. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress has even created an outstanding line of fitness apparel with the iconic brand Puma.

Even if the singer wasn’t so endorsed, it would be hard for a hypothetical “Selena Gomez” beauty line to fail, seeing as how she’s considered to be amongst the most attractive people in the world. Gomez was featured on “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017” list, and rightfully so! Not to mention, the star boasts an Instagram follower count of 155 million! Who wouldn’t want to recreate the star’s iconic makeup looks and trendsetting hairstyles with a beauty line that lets you do just that?

Even though Gomez’s team has not responded to the inquiries on any possible beauty ventures, we still look forward to anything that may be in store!