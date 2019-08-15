The 6 Life-Hacks To Make Dorm-Life Easier

Okay, so maybe dorm-rooms aren’t exactly the most luxurious of residences. Nonetheless, this is no reason to be disheartened. It just means there’s more work for you to do. Here are some tips for turning the most doubtful fixer-upper into your own, personal living space:

Cold rag over a fan

Because water is a universal coolant, this works effortlessly. Even a tiny dishrag, if drenched in water, has the power to turn your fan into an air-conditioner. Say goodbye to expensive electricity bills with this neat hack!

Blackout paper over shades

Most colleges used white shades over their windows. While white is a neutral and pleasant color to behold, it’s also the least effective at holding back light. For those who are light sleepers, this can be especially uncomfortable. A simple and cheap solution is to use adhesive blackout paper over your blinds. Make sure you stick them only to the metal surfaces so that they come off easily!

Bonus: try using adhesive chalkboard paper as blinds so that you have extra writing room for your notes!

Pool noodles to block drafts in the cold

One of the most common reasons why a college room just can’t stay warm during the winter is because of its windows. More often than not, college windows are old and don’t shut completely even if they appear to. This can lead to unpleasant drafts, which chill your toes at night and freeze your room in the morning.

Still, this is a problem easily combatted. All you really have to do is cut pool-noodles in half and use them to line the spots in the windows where you feel the draft. The result is an instantly warmer room!

Instant scrambled-egg maker

Meal-plans are expensive, and so are restaurants. Still, who has time for cooking?

With this handy gadget, you will! All you have to do is crack a few eggs into this open container, some milk, and microwave it for a minute. Voila! Instant scrambled eggs. Add seasoning as you choose.

Use soda tabs in small closets

How, you ask?

Well, it’s simple really: simply hang your soda tab through the neck of one hanger by one of its holes. Now, you can attach another hanger to the second hole, making a chain of hangers. This will definitely allow you to store all your NorthFace coats in the limited amount of closet space your college has given you.

Place dryer sheets on your fan or A/C unit for an instant air freshener

This is especially important if you’ve just ordered in take-out, and are too lazy to dispose of it outside your room immediately (Although, seriously?! Basic hygiene, people!) The best part is you get to choose your own scent since dryer sheets can smell like lavender, or sunflower, or vanilla… oh, and they’re cheap, too!

Placing a dryer sheet over your fan (after removing the wet dish-rag you’d put on it before) will allow the fan to spread its beautiful scent across the entire room! Or maybe that’s just because your room is so tiny, but still…

Next time you do your laundry, remember to stock up on these handy little guys. Trust me, your roommate will be grateful.