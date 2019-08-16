The 20 Celebrities Sporting Wine In A Classy Fashion

Some would agree that there is nothing better than relaxing on the outdoors or chilling inside with a glass of wine in your hand. Whether you pair with crackers, cheese, or just drink straight out of the bottle; here are 20 celebrities who also embrace a full glass of wine just as much as you would.

1. Drake

Cause who doesn’t carry a glass while in a rush too?

2. Kylie Jenner

The creator of drinking wine while sitting on a table.

3. Heidi Klum

Long-time model just chilling on a boat, NBD.

4. Elle Goulding

Drinking on some steps never hurt anyone.

5. Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Brittany Snow

Girl Gang.

6. Taylor Swift

Girl Gang part two.

7. Mindy Kaling

Glam with a touch of white wine.

8. Justin Timberlake

Or on a private jet with a whole bottle.

9. Sam Smith

Smith sporting a glass with a pretty New Zealand in the background.

10. Brie Larson

Spicing it up with a touch of Frosé.

11. Angela Kinsey

Cheers!

12. Madonna

A true legend.

13. John Legend

Multi-tasking at it’s finest.

14. Ian Somerhalder

Wine with a hint of grapes for the Vampire Diaries star.

15. Dua Lipa

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bir-kjmFD8e/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Vineyard posing goals.

16. Anna Kendrick

Or private plane posing goals.

17. Olivia Cuplo

Restaurant celebration!

18. Laura Prepon

Some casual Europen travels.

19. Hilary Duff

Chilling by the pool vibes.

20. Dakota Fanning

Sip Sip.