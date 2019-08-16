The 20 Celebrities Sporting Wine In A Classy Fashion

Some would agree that there is nothing better than relaxing on the outdoors or chilling inside with a glass of wine in your hand. Whether you pair with crackers, cheese, or just drink straight out of the bottle; here are 20 celebrities who also embrace a full glass of wine just as much as you would.
1. Drake
Cause who doesn’t carry a glass while in a rush too?
2. Kylie Jenner
The creator of drinking wine while sitting on a table.
3. Heidi Klum
Long-time model just chilling on a boat, NBD.
4. Elle Goulding
Drinking on some steps never hurt anyone.
5. Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Brittany Snow
Girl Gang.
6. Taylor Swift
Girl Gang part two.
7. Mindy Kaling
Glam with a touch of white wine.
8. Justin Timberlake
Or on a private jet with a whole bottle.
9. Sam Smith
Smith sporting a glass with a pretty New Zealand in the background.
10. Brie Larson
Spicing it up with a touch of Frosé.
11. Angela Kinsey
Cheers!
12. Madonna
A true legend.
13. John Legend
Multi-tasking at it’s finest.
14. Ian Somerhalder
We did it! We did it! We did it! It’s the most magical day here in Chile at @vik_wine . This vineyard is the most holistic and inspiring place I’ve ever been. With this team of wine-making mastery, with the brilliant wine maker Cristián Vallejo- I’ve put together a special blend that I can NOT wait to share with you. A tremendous amount of trial and error, exploration and bonding over the passion, the art, the science and the love of nature and wine- I feel so proud of this wine. Labels being made as we speak, bottling, storing under the cool Chilean ground and shipping happening. Wow, what an experience… I love this so very much
Wine with a hint of grapes for the Vampire Diaries star.
15. Dua Lipa
Vineyard posing goals.
16. Anna Kendrick
Or private plane posing goals.
17. Olivia Cuplo
Restaurant celebration!
18. Laura Prepon
Some casual Europen travels.
19. Hilary Duff
Chilling by the pool vibes.
20. Dakota Fanning
Sip Sip.