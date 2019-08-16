Less than a week after splitting from Liam Hemsworth after 10 years together, Miley Cyrus surprise-released a new single at midnight on Friday, August 16 titled, “Slide Away.”

Cyrus cowrote the emotional ballad with Andrew Wyatt and Mike Will Made It, and the lyrics seem to reference the 26-year-old’s recent big life change. “Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust,” she sings. “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

The Hannah Montana alum says that she wants her “house in the hills” and not “the whiskey and pills,” assuming to reference her and Hemsworth’s former hard-partying ways.

“So won’t you slide away / Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights,” Cyrus croons during the chorus. Fans were quick to point out on Twitter that the Hunger Games star grew up with his brothers, Thor actor Chris, and Westworld stud Luke, in Australia, while the pop star was raised near Nashville before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an entertainment career like her famous father.

Hemsworth broke his silence on the split on Instagram a few days ago, posting a photo of a sunset with the caption, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”

The cover artwork for the track – presumed to be the lead single from Cyrus’ forthcoming EP, “She Is Here” – shows empty liquor and medicine bottles floating around a sea of pills.

The Black Mirror actress hinted on social media earlier in the week that she had new music on the way when she uploaded a captionless photo of herself in a recording studio.

In May, the singer released her EP “SHE IS COMING,” which featured a song about female empowerment, “Mother’s Daughter.” She also released two songs under her Black Mirror character, pop star Ashley O, in June, shortly after her episode of the Netflix psychological thriller dropped for season 5.

“Slide Away” is available to buy on iTunes now. You can stream the song on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, SoundCloud, Deezer, Tidal, or YouTube.