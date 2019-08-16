The “It Girl” In Hollywood From The Year You Were Born

The world of Hollywood is constantly evolving. With the release of new movies and TV shows, fan favorites are never not present. Whether these women were beloved for their great acting or undeniable charisma, here is a list of the Hollywood “It girl” from the year you were born.
1995: Alicia Silverstone
Someone say Clueless? This actress is most commonly known for her iconic role in the movie that fans utterly adored.
1996: Renée Zellweger
Full credit for the phrase “You had me at hello” goes straight to Renée
1997: Sarah Michelle Gellar
Star of Scream 2 and Buffy The Vampire Slayer certainly turned heads.
1998: Lauryn Hill
A music sensation.
1999: Britney Spears
Spears flew after the release of her album Baby, One More Time.
2000: Gabrielle Union
Bring It On star’s fame blew up with her killer cheerleader moves.
2001: Reese Witherspoon
Most people associate one Reese Witherspoon with Legally Blonde. The movie hit theatres and people fell in love with Elle Woods and all she stood for.
2002: Halle Berry
While already famous, Halle Berry’s speech at the Oscar’s this year further captured people’s hearts.
2003: Beyoncé
Still a queen.
2004: Lindsay Lohan
The premiere of the still popular movie Mean Girls launched the rise of the already famous Lohan’s career.
2005: Rachel McAdams
Most famous at the time for her role in The Notebook during this time, McAdams was stealing hearts.
2006: Anne Hathaway
The release of The Devil Wears Prada after The Princess Diaries took this actress from liked to loved overnight.
2007: Jennifer Hudson
After being successful on American Idol, the movie Dream Girls sent Hudson soaring
2008: Kristen Stewart
Twilight. Need we say more?
2009: Lea Michele
Glee star took people by surprise with her continuous killer voice.
2010: Emma Stone
Known for a variety of movies now, Stone took off with the premiere of Easy A in 2010.