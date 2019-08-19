Russian TV host, Tina Kandelaki, has claimed that Katy Perry harassed her at an industry party, trying to inappropriately touch her and kiss her while intoxicated.

According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a Russian newspaper, Kandelaki decided to go public with her claims after hearing about Perry’s alleged mistreatment of a male model just days before. She was accused of exposing the genitals of the model she worked with on her “Teenage Dream” music video in 2010.

Josh Kloss, who played Perry’s love interest in the video for the hit song, posted on Instagram Sunday, August 11 that the singer pulled down his trousers and exposed him to a group of people at a mutual friend’s birthday party. “This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was [costume designer] Johnny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1CFg2xFG-C/

“But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis,” Kloss continued. “Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting.”

The model said he was traumatized by Perry’s alleged actions and wanted to wait until it wouldn’t seem he was only making the claims for financial actions when asked why he waited so long to come forward. Perry has yet to respond to the allegations, but her “Thinking of You” music video love interest came to her defense.

“I’d be 100% happy to defend Katy,” Anderson Davis posted on Instagram. “I read an article regarding the male model’s thoughts and what he had claimed Katy Perry had done to him. We made a beautiful music video. I worked with some very talented but more importantly great people, and made some friends that I’ve ejoyed drinks and dinner over the years.”

Lately, the “Never Really Over” singer has been finding herself in hot water. Recently, she and several of her producers were on trial for copyright infringement over a lyric in her 2013 smash, “Dark Horse.”