Kim Kardashian Thanks Paris Hilton For Her Career: DETAILS

“She literally gave me a career. I totally acknowledge that.” Kim expresses, in a sneak peek snippet of next week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode. Before she was a pop star, Paris Hilton was – and still is an heiress to the Hilton hotel empire and Kim Kardashian was her closet organizer. On the episode, Kim explains how Paris reached out and asked her to star in her new music video, “Best Friend’s Ass.” “I said I’ll do anything, as long as I don’t dance,” Kim jokes, while talking to her sister, Khloe.

Although Kim and Paris have known each other since childhood, they have had their fair share of issues. With all of it displayed in the media eye. After Paris’ infamous friendship with clothing designer Nicole Richie ended in 2006, it was Kim who stepped in and became Paris’ shoulder to lean on. In 2011, when the two had a significant falling out, Kim did in an interview with Harper Bazaar, stating that she and Paris didn’t talk anymore.

“As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. And she was in my life for a long time … There comes a point in life where you just grow apart, and you realize you’re not as similar as you thought.” You do have a point there, Kim. We also can’t forget the shade these two threw at each other over the years. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight from 2011, Paris says, “I created Kim Kardashian Her whole family owes me life.” Kim responded in a red-carpet interview stating, “Paris who?” when asked about her thought on Paris Hilton.

However, it seems the two have had a change of heart and made amends. Before Kim was asked to star in her music video, Paris made an appearance in Kanye West’s clothing line campaign, Yeezus Season 6. She was also one of the many attendees at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party last year. Kudos to them! Glad to see a legendary friendship come back together again!