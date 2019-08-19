Top 7 Online Finance Courses You Should Know & Try

Have you ever gotten confused with terms like income, outcome, stock, insurance plans, etc. and you wish you knew more about them so you could have the life you have always wanted? It is never too late to go back to school! However, you can get some education physically or virtually. You take your pick! Here is a list of seven finance courses you can take. Costs may vary. Check them out!

Ramsey Solutions’ Financial Peace University

Cost: $129.99If you are an admirer of radio talk show host Dave Ramsey, you need to take this class as soon as possible! He is not only a writer but also a business tutor. He has instructors educating on money-management in the national spectrum through Financial Peace University. The nine-class course enlights students how to build wealth starting from scratch. This program is also available online in the form of 45-to-60-minute lectures. The fee covers access to EveryDollar Plus. Yet, Ramsey’s budgeting app which tracks expenses costs $99 separately.

Suze Orman’s Personal Finance Online Course

Cost: $54

Expert in finance Suze Orman offers seven downloadable and personalized lectures. This course includes topics like paying off debt, the best types of life insurance items to acquire and smart vehicles to invest in for retirement. Some argue his classes are a bit generic. However, you do not have to worry about that. They have you covered! You can get your money back if you feel you did not learn anything at all.

Brigham Young University’s Personal Finance Course

Cost: Free

Sometimes we do not realize how much fruitful information there is available on the internet. Yet, the most amazing feeling is when data of such kind is without charge. Brigham Young University offers free online finance classes, with beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. Students can use learning tools such as videos, and money-management assignments. Some of the topics this course covers are tips for achieving financial independence, saving strategies, stock basics and tips for setting and achieving long-term financial goals.

Udemy.com’s Personal Finance Courses

Cost: Depends on the class

Venture businessman and author Chris Haroun teaches “The Complete Personal Finance Course: Save, Protect, Make More” through the popular online educational platform Udemy.com. This course includes 122 lectures, covering topics like understanding your credit score, the best ways to file taxes and how to create the perfect budget, that span 16 hours. Classes cost $12.99. Non-users pay more. However, they have the possibility of receiving up to 90%-off-the-original-price coupons.

Purdue University’s Planning for a Secure Retirement Course

Cost: Free

This online course is mainly for those who are interested in achieving a financially stable retirement. For those who are curious about it, you can check the University’s College of Agriculture section. It has 10 units.

Duke University’s Behavioral Finance Course

Cost: Free without certification; varying prices for course certification

Coursera.org is a digital educational platform which is taught by professors at the university. This course is offered in the international spectrum. Students can interact with professors, receive earned assignments and earn certifications, for a fee. On the other hand, there are classes which are costless. One of them is the three-week behavioral finance class from Duke University. There, you will learn how biases impact how much you spend money on food, how to tip and how much to allocate for insurance, along with tips for saving for retirement in a course taught by a university professor. Check out the platform!

Alison.com’s Financial Literacy Course

Cost: Free

Alison.com offers free online business curriculums. the courses can take up to ten hours to complete. They include topics like saving and budgeting methods, tips for paying off credit card debt, insurance and retirement planning.