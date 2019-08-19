Odds are if you’re reading this, you may not have known that Tom Holland wasn’t the only celebrity in his family. The 23-year-old Marvel superstar is in the news, but not for all the positive reasons we’re used to. It appears that his father Dom Holland wrote a book all about realizing that his son is more famous than him.

The 52-year-old English comedian published a book in 2017 titled Eclipsed: Turns Out That Spider-Man Does Have a Dad Afterall. Here’s the synopsis:

“Eclipsed is a unique story about an ordinary family. Mum, dad, four boys and a dog, albeit the dad is a somewhat famous UK comedian who dared to dream and chance his arm at becoming a Hollywood screenwriter. By chance and just like in the best stories, his eldest son is talent spotted and after a series of serendipitous events, now finds himself as Marvel’s new Spider-Man. Meanwhile, his dad is doing comedy gigs in village halls and primary schools. Written with great affection and warmth by a dad as proud as he is bemused, Eclipsed is a hilarious story and insight into family life. We all want the best for our children and we hope that they might eclipse our own achievements. But in the same business as us and before they even hit their teens? Come on, really?”

Despite the book being written before his son was officially cast as the newest Spider-Man, Tom Holland stans have taken to Twitter to voice their disappointment on the work of literature.

Not all fans have blindly attacked the book and their favorite hero’s father since some realize that British humor is sarcastic and won’t translate well if you’re not familiar. The entire work is satire, yet some just haven’t caught on.

The amount of people not realising that Tom Holland’s dad’s Book is obviously satirical and sarcastic is,, embarrassing — isabelle | 🌈🎉 (@maple_dew) August 8, 2019

The matter seems to be one born of a difference in culture. While the book may be better-received overseas, it has not pleased Tom Holland’s American fanbase in the slightest, with some going as far as to claim his father is riding on the curtails of his son’s success.

Neither Holland has commented on the issue, perhaps hoping it all blows over soon. In this case, that’s probably the best move. Let us know what you think about this drama!