Alex Rodriguez Uses Burner Instagram Account To Snoop

Talk about strict parenting! Former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez, 44, has admitted to keeping track of his teenage daughters with a fake Instagram account.

Daughters of his former wife Cynthia Scurtis, 11-year-old Ella Alexander and 14-year-old Natasha Alexander have expressed to their father just how much they’re growing up. On a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office podcast, Rodriquez revealed his daughters must approve of everything he posts on his Instagram account that boasts of 3 million followers. He stated:

“Oh my gosh, they are like the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness, whatever I do,” and later on, “Every time I post something, usually like, 5 out of 10, both of them would DM and say, ‘Dad, are you serious? Dad, you know I’m going into high school this year. Dad, this is how bullying starts.'”

The former Yankee shortstop and third basemen goes on to express how he needs the approval of his daughters before posting anything on social media and how there’s “a long list” of things about him that embarrasses them.

He revealed how he now has to drop his kids off two blocks away from school whereas before, they used to love it when he would drive them to school.

Navigating through the throes of teenagehood can be a rocky ride, but at least he has a beau by his side that can relate! His wife Jennifer Lopez, 50, also has two young kids: 11-year-olds Maximillion David Anthony and Emme Muñiz.