Social media star Tiffany Mitchell, 24, has recently come under fire after uploading photos of her documented motorcycle crash. The post has since been archived after receiving tons of backlash and speculation from followers. Among the most prominent accusations are the ones claiming that the high-quality photos of the incident were all too convenient, that her lack of injuries is alarming, how her helmet somehow changed colors and remained unscratched before and after the accident, and that the perfectly placed bottle of Smart Water seems like an advertisement.
View this post on Instagram
Guys this is HUGE! In honor of World Water Day (which is this Friday!!), I’m partnering with @stellaartois again and they’re upping the #PourItForward mission to end the global water crisis! 💛💧 Until Friday, for every #PourItForward use, @stellaartois is giving an ENTIRE YEAR of clean water access to someone in the developing world through their partnership with @water.org. 😭💛💧 I’m so happy about this! If you guys join in, post your #PourItForward moments on Insta and tag me so I can see!! 💛🍻👉🏻 Check out @stellaartois to learn more + see how they’re inspiring people to change up the usual with this incredible initiative! ❤️ #stellaartoispartner . And oh my word, the place @jamesbeck and I are staying in Carmel Valley is a DREAM!! Feeling so grateful for the opportunity to be here SO CLOSE to the ocean all week long. 😭💛🌊 Follow more of the adventures in my stories!! ☺️ #whyweadventure #californiadreamin
Naturally, well-timed photographs of tragic events are always met with speculation, as they tend to paralyze us or have us jumping to action to make sure everyone is okay. Taking artsy photos just isn’t a priority, but that’s not the case for Mitchell. The Instagrammer released a photoset of her posing on her motorcycle, all smiles, and then of someone helping her as she laid on the floor in the aftermath. The caption read,
“This is me and my back about an hour before I got into an accident. If you watched my stories Sunday you know all about it, but if you didn’t, here’s the scary, magical series of events. A few of us rode down to Liepers Fork Saturday to explore and take pictures. My sweet friend @lindseygracewhiddon was shooting and my OTHER sweet friend @martynmazz was riding while a friend of Lindsey’s drove the Jeep. We played around for a couple hours before heading back up to Nashville around 7:30, and on a secluded two-lane stretch, I misjudged a curve, took it too fast and my bike went off the road. It slid through the grass and hit the pavement.”
View this post on Instagram
Today I’m 33!! 🎈🤓🎉 Feeling wonderful. 🥰 Aaaaand to celebrate with you lovelies, I’m giving away a Marshall Bluetooth Speaker (check my stories to see it—it’s SO CUUUUUTE)!! 💛🎶🌟 To enter, just leave a comment on this post with your favorite birthday memory!! 😃 I’ll announce a winner in my stories tomorrow!!! Love you guys tons! Have the most beautiful day!! ❤️🧡💛 . P.S. the giveaway is open to everyone!! 🎊🌟🍾
“I had my helmet on so my head was fine, but I scraped up my left side. I was in absolute shock laying on the side of the road. Scroll through the pics to see how much of it Lindsey captured! Unreal. I was scared, and relieved, and so thankful I could move all my joints and that I never lost consciousness. My friends were at my side immediately, an ambulance arrived within 10 minutes (CRAZY FAST), and sweet strangers loaded my bike onto their trailer to haul it back to my house for me. I was in a haze the entire time. Losing someone in a moto accident makes something like this that much sharper. It brought back a lot of memories from 3 years ago when Kappel died and I in utter devastation had to decide how to move through it all, and whether it was worth it to ever get back on a bike again.”
View this post on Instagram
Well guys, I haven’t written about this because I’ve been struggling to make the commitment myself, and I knew once I said something I’d have to REALLY commit. If you’ve been following for a while, you may remember I used to suffer from extreme stomach pains for years—from about age 19-27. I had all kinds of tests done and they never found anything…but in that time, the pain got so bad that I had to leave school (I was attending Nyack College on partial athletic and academic scholarships), and basically ended up confined to my house in debilitating pain for 2 weeks out of every month. The pain had affected my life so severely and I was so desperate, I spent hundreds of hours researching what could possibly be wrong with me. One day I found an article written by a man who described the same exact pain I had been having for 8 years, except he suffered it for 20. He talked about an extreme diet change, where he cut out basically everything processed and inflammatory. After 6 months of this diet, the pain went away entirely and he got his life back. That article inspired me so much that I immediately did the same. I was basically limited to organic fruits, veggies, lean meats and nuts and I drank only water. After 3 months, my pain was gone. That was when I started pursuing photography and sharing on Instagram, because I could finally leave my house. I ate that way for 2 years and my body completely healed itself. I eventually felt safe reintroducing certain foods, but after a year of that, the pain has returned. It’s gotten progressively worse over the last 6 months and I need to reset my eating again like I did the first time. I love food and good drinks so much, this is going to be HARD, but I wanted to share it with you because I know I can do it if I’m open about it! I’ll keep you guys updated on how it goes and share recipes I discover that make it easier to shift. This will be part of my reviving the blog too (finally haha)! Love you guys so much! Here’s to getting better!! 💛🌾 #cleaneating
“We all drove back to my house with a green light from the angels that cleaned me up in the ambulance, sat with our new friends listening to music and laughing until I fell asleep. I felt so comforted. The next day I could barely move I was so sore, and I texted my mom (who raised me on the back of HER motorcycle) to tell her what happened. I was so nervous but her response was magic. She asked if I would ever ride again, I said yes. She told me she was so glad I was ok, and that she’s had her share of close calls too. Then she said it all, ‘Life is a gift and an adventure.’ YESSS”
“I’m resting and healing up my arm, and @ianwhitetattoos may need to touch up my wildflowers, but I am feeling so much better and guys, I am beyond grateful.”
After the not-so-supportive comments Mitchell received, she addressed the backlash and speculation saying,
“My friend [Lindsey] documents everything. She documents, that’s her art, that’s how she expresses herself. When my bike went down, my friends were immediately by my side to make sure I was OK. No photos were taken until everyone knew I was OK and I was resting. It couldn’t have gone much worse than it did with the scrapes. When I fell, I took it [the helmet] off when I knew my neck was OK. I was wearing it when I fell when I was riding”
Mitchell also went on to explain that she shared the post out of “vulnerability practice” and that the Smart Water bottle could have easily been from another brand, emphasizing that the entire ordeal was not staged over a brand deal.
However, fans on twitter were not buying the explanation whatsoever.
The influencer continues to defend her decision to post the photos. Do you buy it?