Social media star Tiffany Mitchell, 24, has recently come under fire after uploading photos of her documented motorcycle crash. The post has since been archived after receiving tons of backlash and speculation from followers. Among the most prominent accusations are the ones claiming that the high-quality photos of the incident were all too convenient, that her lack of injuries is alarming, how her helmet somehow changed colors and remained unscratched before and after the accident, and that the perfectly placed bottle of Smart Water seems like an advertisement.

Naturally, well-timed photographs of tragic events are always met with speculation, as they tend to paralyze us or have us jumping to action to make sure everyone is okay. Taking artsy photos just isn’t a priority, but that’s not the case for Mitchell. The Instagrammer released a photoset of her posing on her motorcycle, all smiles, and then of someone helping her as she laid on the floor in the aftermath. The caption read,

“This is me and my back about an hour before I got into an accident. If you watched my stories Sunday you know all about it, but if you didn’t, here’s the scary, magical series of events. A few of us rode down to Liepers Fork Saturday to explore and take pictures. My sweet friend @lindseygracewhiddon was shooting and my OTHER sweet friend @martynmazz was riding while a friend of Lindsey’s drove the Jeep. We played around for a couple hours before heading back up to Nashville around 7:30, and on a secluded two-lane stretch, I misjudged a curve, took it too fast and my bike went off the road. It slid through the grass and hit the pavement.”

“I had my helmet on so my head was fine, but I scraped up my left side. I was in absolute shock laying on the side of the road. Scroll through the pics to see how much of it Lindsey captured! Unreal. I was scared, and relieved, and so thankful I could move all my joints and that I never lost consciousness. My friends were at my side immediately, an ambulance arrived within 10 minutes (CRAZY FAST), and sweet strangers loaded my bike onto their trailer to haul it back to my house for me. I was in a haze the entire time. Losing someone in a moto accident makes something like this that much sharper. It brought back a lot of memories from 3 years ago when Kappel died and I in utter devastation had to decide how to move through it all, and whether it was worth it to ever get back on a bike again.”

“We all drove back to my house with a green light from the angels that cleaned me up in the ambulance, sat with our new friends listening to music and laughing until I fell asleep. I felt so comforted. The next day I could barely move I was so sore, and I texted my mom (who raised me on the back of HER motorcycle) to tell her what happened. I was so nervous but her response was magic. She asked if I would ever ride again, I said yes. She told me she was so glad I was ok, and that she’s had her share of close calls too. Then she said it all, ‘Life is a gift and an adventure.’ YESSS” “I’m resting and healing up my arm, and @ianwhitetattoos may need to touch up my wildflowers, but I am feeling so much better and guys, I am beyond grateful.”

After the not-so-supportive comments Mitchell received, she addressed the backlash and speculation saying,

“My friend [Lindsey] documents everything. She documents, that’s her art, that’s how she expresses herself. When my bike went down, my friends were immediately by my side to make sure I was OK. No photos were taken until everyone knew I was OK and I was resting. It couldn’t have gone much worse than it did with the scrapes. When I fell, I took it [the helmet] off when I knew my neck was OK. I was wearing it when I fell when I was riding”

Mitchell also went on to explain that she shared the post out of “vulnerability practice” and that the Smart Water bottle could have easily been from another brand, emphasizing that the entire ordeal was not staged over a brand deal.

However, fans on twitter were not buying the explanation whatsoever.

I too often crash in front of professional photographers who document my exquisite dismay. — Stefan Sirucek (@sirstefan) August 20, 2019

this is so staged! falling to the pavement while in motion does not leave a black stain on the skin, it leaves you scratched and bleeding. — Leandro Tami (@leandrinux) August 19, 2019

I’m an ex ICU nurse… and that’s not road rash. I call BS. — liz4240 (@runningperson) August 19, 2019

The influencer continues to defend her decision to post the photos. Do you buy it?