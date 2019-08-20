The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, has recently been harassed on social media about why her baby daughter True Thompson is ‘so black.’ Kardashian can be seen hanging out with her daughter on the beach in vacation photos posted on Instagram during a trip to the Bahamas.

One fan commented on a picture of the star and her daughter playing in the sand with, “Why is she so black?” Kardashian replied, “Do you mean why is she so stunningly beautiful? God made her this beautiful thanks for asking.”

Momma bear is not playing around!

Another fan commented, “U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?” on a photo of them taking a stroll on the beach. The reality star quipped back and said,

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me do these things on my own? I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER”

She had time today!

Kardashian is no stranger to backlash on the internet just from existing. The star has had to correct trolls on her social media now more than ever after giving birth. It was just last year that the Kardashian addressed the mean spirited and racists comments about her daughter’s appearance who was only 5-months-old at the time. On September 27, 2018, the furious mom tweeted,

“I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughter’s skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased. If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back”

I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased. If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back — KoKo (@khloekardashian) September 28, 2018

What do you think about these trolls and her response to them?