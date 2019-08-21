Britney Spears Vents About Trust Issues: Full Story & Details

Britney Spears, 37, expressed her feelings of mistrust on August 20th via an Instagram post. The superstar admitted to feelings of loneliness and heartbreak with a caption that read,

“Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake. I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes …. so I simply choose not to look anymore … let the clever haters do what they do best …. hate!!!”

When scrolling through the comments on the singer’s various Instagram posts, it’s quite clear to see what she’s talking about.

Luckily, however, her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, took to the keyboard to defend his princess in distress like the knight in shining armor that he is. The personal trainer supported Spears with a comment that read,

“Winners don’t hate or bully. Losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world).”

The two have been together for three years now, having fans waiting with bated breath for the wedding bells to sound. The couple sparked engagement rumors in July when they attended the premiere for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Spears was photographed with a diamond ring on her ring finger, making the idea of the two getting married more real than ever. Although nothing is confirmed, one thing is for sure: she’s got a keeper!