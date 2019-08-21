MTV is producing a new docuseries titled Ghosted: Love Gone Missing. The show will be similar to their hit series Catfish where the hosts of the show help scorned lovers, family members, and friends track down people who disappeared from their lives. Just like Catfish, the show aims for uncovering the truth and gaining closure for the participants.

Move over Nev, because Ghosted has a unique set of stars to host the show including 34-year-old Rachel Lindsay and 30-year-old Travis Mills.

Although the hosts may not be Millenials, it’s evident from the mere title that MTV wants to appeal to a younger crowd. The term “ghosting” or “ghosted” is modern-day slang for the act of disappearing on someone without notice. Doing so can be anything from not answering a text to leaving entirely without a trace.

The Hosts

Rachel Lindsay is an American attorney who stepped into her role as a TV personality when she participated in the 21st season of ABC’s The Bachelor. She moved on to star in a spinoff named The Bachelorette and simultaneously made history as the first African American Bachelorette.

Travis Mills is an actor, recording artist, and on-air personality. He hosts his own radio show Travis Mills Live as well as his own podcast ADHD With Travis Mills. The host has also had various acting roles in TV shows including Freeform’s Alone Together, NBC’s Good Girls, and Netflix‘s Flaked. You may even recognize him by his stage name T. Mills.

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing 2019 Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Start Time: 9:00 P.M. ET/ 8:00 P.M. CT

TV Channel: MTV

The show aims to showcase how social media affects communication and relationships in this day and age. MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing will include eight episodes in total.

Check out the introduction to the serious with this video:

Given the massive success of MTV’s Catfish, we expect nothing less from their new project. Will you be watching?