Rihanna‘s beauty company, Fenty Beauty has quickly acquired a cult-like following for their products. As the first company to roll out a full forty shade foundation range (which later turned to fifty), Fenty Beauty gained awards and popularity for its quality and inclusivity. In two short years, Fenty Beauty has become a known innovative beauty company.

The beauty company took to Instagram to announce their brand new eyebrow tool, Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil and Styler. One side of the tool has an ultra-fine retractable tip pencil while the other side has a paddle styling brush. This brush is quite unique-looking and can be compared to the look and shape of a toothbrush. This brush has never been seen before on an eyebrow pencil.

The Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil and Styler could not have been announced at a better time. This product is a back-to-school essential. The Brow MVP is waterproof, smudge-resistant and transfer-resistant, making it perfect for both day and night. The Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil and Styler go for just $20 a pop, which is a pretty good investment considering it has a brush and pencil.

Staying true to the inclusivity of the Fenty Beauty brand, the eyebrow pencil comes in fourteen different shades. Whether you’re a redhead, blonde or brunette, there really is a shade for everyone. The shades are as follows:

For Blonde Hair: Light Blonde, Medium Blonde, Dark Ash Blonde

For Red Hair: Soft Red, Auburn, True Red, Dark Auburn

For Brown Hair: Ash Brown, Light Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brown

For Black Hair: Black-Brown, Soft Black, Deep Black

Fenty Beauty’s Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil and Styler will be releasing on August 23, 2019. You can pick one up on fentybeauty.com, Sephora, http://harveynichols.com, Boots UK or at a Sephora inside JCPenney.