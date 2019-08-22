Top 21 Best Dating Apps You Should Try Today: Ultimate List

Do you want to meet somebody different? Do you feel none of the people you meet are nowadays? Do you feel like getting into a formal relationship? Do you want to find someone with the same weird taste as you? If all of the questions above were positive, these are the most amazing dating apps. Check them up!

Happy Hour

Have you ever walked into your date and get disappointed right away because they did not look as you were expecting to do? Do not worry! Happy Hour is the app you have always wanted. You are going to log in at 8: 00 p.m. every night and look for your match, whom you can video chat with up to 5 minutes. Yet, if you feel there is a vibe, you can take this to the next level; a date! You can get it on the Apple store.

DateFit

Do you rather spend your Friday night at the gym than go out? If the answer is yes, you can go ahead and download this app, which is going to match you with another gym addict. You can get it on the Apple Store or Google Play.

Kinkoo

This app comes for your non-vanilla taste. It requires you to specify your kinky tastes, level of experience and the type of connection you are looking for to prevent any miscommunications in the future. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Dine

The foodie dating app is finally here for those who love to eat! I mean, who does not?! Dine will match you with someone just for dinner, and who knows? If you like the vibe between you two, you can see each other again. You can get it on the Apple Store.

Loosid

For those who do not like alcohol and prefer to stay sober instead, this app will match you with another who dislikes liquor. Once you are together, Loosid will suggest you non-alcoholic events so you guys can have fun! You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Ship

For those of you who need your mother’s approval on everything you do, here is Ship, which allows you to share matches and/or profiles with your family members once they are registered. A mom’s stamp is a must-have! You can get it on the Apple Store.

Dig

Dig is the app for dog lovers! If you are into canines, you can choose your significant other to be it too, and maybe both of you guys can build a family in the future, with lots of babies and puppies! This app matches you with people who own pets. It tells you the animals’ race and else just so you know your dog’s partner features. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

E-harmony

If you are done with random hookups and you want to meet your significant other now instead, this is the app you were looking for! E-harmony is there to meet your specific requirements of getting you into serious relationships. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Wingman

If you think your BFF needs someone to get him/her entertained in a different way to what you can offer, Wingman lets you create a profile for your best friend, and who knows him/her better than you do?? Once you have done that, let them take over from there. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Zoe

May a personality test be the key to your heart! Zoe will test you and find you a perfect match. The more you have in common with a person, the better. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Zoosk

Zoosk is the app for shy people. You can find your filter your match by height, age, relationship record and education. Zoosk also has photo verification, which means you can make sure you are talking to the person on the profile picture. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Tinder

Why not have here the app that started it all? You have to have Tinder on your phone because everyone is using it! You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Bumble

This is for the people who are not afraid to perform the first move. Basically, women do that first here. Once she does it, the other person has to respond within 24 hours. If that does not happen, the match will expire. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

The League

The League is connected with LinkedIn for verification purposes. You can set specific filters like religion or height. Matches expire after 21 days if the other person does not respond. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Her

Her serves as a dating, news source and events calendar app for the LGBTQ community. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

OkCupid

You will get thousands of messages the minute you sign up. OkCupid has personality tests that will match you with your significant other or just with your perfect hookup tonight. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Pure

Pure is for those people like spontaneity and making new friends or knowing new hookups. Pure takes your availability time. Your next connection can happen even now! You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Happn

May the cute guy you saw on the subway be found on this app! LOL. Happn is most likely to show you people’s profiles you have seen lately. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Tastebuds

Are you tired of meeting people who do not love your favorite artists as much as you do? Or even people who do not listen to the same genre of music you do? Tastebuds is going to hook you up with that partner who is going to have the same musical taste as you. You can get it on the Apple Store.

Huggle

Are you tired of meeting with people who do not have the same personal interests as you? In regards, they be totally different from yours. Huggle is going to match you with this special person who enjoys doing what you do. You can get it on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Hater

It is relatively easy to find someone who loves the same thing you do. However, you can build new friendships regarding people’s dislikes. Hater is the app who is going to match you with this person who hates the same thing you do! You can get it on the Apple Store.