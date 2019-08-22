Kirsten Dunst Sets the Pave for Older Millennials

Nowadays, we heart a lot of the term “millennial” being used. A lot of the generation may not relate or feel they are a little shy away from fully being considered a millennial. There is one term coined as being an “older millennial.” What is an older millennial? If you remember growing up with stars like Kirsten Dunst, providing gut-wrenching performances of lovelorn, spontaneous, dreamy characters on the screen, this is for you.

I remember when crazy/beautiful got released. I was maybe 14 and admired the storyline behind two completely opposite people, but still loved each other’s differences. Jay Hernandez plays a Hispanic high school football star while Kirsten Dunst plays a wild, fun-loving girl in trouble. The soundtrack featured sensual and edgy alternative music that called out to the sorrow in your adolescent soul.

There followed a series of actresses behind Kirsten Dunst, who laid a foundation for the generation that now followed. Julia Stiles, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and many more. I wanted to inhabit that liberating spirit that each actress captured onscreen. When I was at least 22, Marie Antoinette was released. I loved the sensation of having fun while experiencing a movie and enjoying the soundtrack.

I’m in my early thirties, and never considered myself a millennial. I thought that only meant my sister’s generation, belonging to a young group of the twenties and teenagers. But it makes sense. I do fall into the categories, unfortunately, of experiencing the internet as I grew up and since then, life has never been the same. When I speak to colleagues of mine who are in their early twenties, I’ve been surprised that they know some of the programs that I watched, etc. Then I realize, when I was in my early twenties, I befriended people in their early thirties, and the situation was very similar.

The age group that falls in the gap of 30 and 40 may feel that they are up against a lot. Most of us work multiple part-time jobs, are single mothers, or are trying to get back into school. At times, the thought of not getting ahead can be overwhelming. There have also been some films that centralize this scenario as well, films like Jennifer Lopez’ Second Act. 40-year-old Maya, whom Lopez portrays, is trying to move up in her field but seems to find that degree backgrounds much younger folk hold before she seems to give her no hope. Maya’s friend, played by Leah Romini, has a son that spruces up her resume and the doors open up for Maya.

It’s interesting to note that films like 10 Things I Hate About You and Cruel Intentions are already considered classics. I remember trying to attain every style the character would wear and listening to the soundtrack. I embrace my mom’s generation, as well. I believe from each post or pre-millenial age out there. There is some tremendous pivotal moment we can appreciate from one of us.