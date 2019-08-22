Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Nudes To Fans: DETAILS

One Direction singer Liam Payne has shocked fans everywhere after accidentally posting a racy nude of himself on his Instagram story. The sexy shot doesn’t include the popstar’s face, but rather identifies him with a distinct tattoo on his arm. His exposed chest and abs could be seen as his arm clutches onto his white sheets, slowly revealing himself for the camera.

The snap was quickly taken off of his story, leading followers to believe that his striptease was meant for a lucky fan in his DMs. Given how easy it is to mistakenly post something to your Instagram story instead of sending a DM, it could very well be true! Fans on Twitter expressed the humor of it all and how they desperately wished it were for their eyes only.

Realizing that someone in this world is receiving nudes from Liam Payne and it is not me pic.twitter.com/zPyBLOaTwP — WHY? (@bermarynne) August 18, 2019

it's been 4 hours and I'm still not over the fact that Liam Payne was probably sexting and accidentally posted a nude on his ig story pic.twitter.com/IKm9GfFdPp — 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐧 ϟ (@flkrofhemsworth) August 19, 2019

As if the situation wasn’t bad enough, YouTuber and One Direction fan Caitlyn Rae admitted to having her own nude experience in Payne’s DMs.

Hours after the popstar’s blunder, Rae admitted on Twitter to sending him a nude of herself to which he responded by liking it! A screenshot of their DM conversation shows a picture of the naked influencer looking out of giant windows towards massive skyscrapers and Payne’s acknowledgment of it with a ‘like’. She covered her intimate parts with stickers for the tweet, but it is evident that it’s, in fact, a nude.

Rae boasts over 250,000 subscribers on her YouTube and over 40,000 followers on twitter, so it’s safe to say that a lot of people now know about their intimate exchange. The Boston-native girl gushed about the whole thing, seemingly unbothered about the repercussions of her admittance.

like I don’t even know how to react I just cannot make this shit up at this point — caitlY/N rae😎 (@xc8lyn) August 19, 2019

i cannot believe a one direction member has now seen my ass ….and liked what he saw — caitlY/N rae😎 (@xc8lyn) August 19, 2019

The X Factor star has yet to comment on the sequence of events. What did you think of all of this?