Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Nudes To Fans: DETAILS

One Direction singer Liam Payne has shocked fans everywhere after accidentally posting a racy nude of himself on his Instagram story. The sexy shot doesn’t include the popstar’s face, but rather identifies him with a distinct tattoo on his arm. His exposed chest and abs could be seen as his arm clutches onto his white sheets, slowly revealing himself for the camera.
The snap was quickly taken off of his story, leading followers to believe that his striptease was meant for a lucky fan in his DMs. Given how easy it is to mistakenly post something to your Instagram story instead of sending a DM, it could very well be true! Fans on Twitter expressed the humor of it all and how they desperately wished it were for their eyes only.
As if the situation wasn’t bad enough, YouTuber and One Direction fan Caitlyn Rae admitted to having her own nude experience in Payne’s DMs.
Hours after the popstar’s blunder, Rae admitted on Twitter to sending him a nude of herself to which he responded by liking it! A screenshot of their DM conversation shows a picture of the naked influencer looking out of giant windows towards massive skyscrapers and Payne’s acknowledgment of it with a ‘like’. She covered her intimate parts with stickers for the tweet, but it is evident that it’s, in fact, a nude.
Rae boasts over 250,000 subscribers on her YouTube and over 40,000 followers on twitter, so it’s safe to say that a lot of people now know about their intimate exchange. The Boston-native girl gushed about the whole thing, seemingly unbothered about the repercussions of her admittance.
The X Factor star has yet to comment on the sequence of events. What did you think of all of this?