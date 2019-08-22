Netflix has given fans a first look at their new comedy starring two Paul Rudds set to air October 18th. The official Netflix description reads,

“A man who’s burned out on life and love undergoes a mysterious treatment, only to find that he’s been replaced by a better version of himself.”

The show follows the main character, Miles (Paul Rudd), who undergoes a spa treatment that promises to make him a better person. Further explanation states, “As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife, his career, and his very identity.”

Shickingly, this will be Rudd’s first leading TV role, as the star boasts countless shows and movies under his belt. Although a trailer has not dropped yet, fans anxiously await for what looks to be a hilarious new must-see.

Aisling Bea is confirmed to play the role of Miles’ wife in the new show so far. The Irish comedian and actress starred in two TV shows last year including NBC’s I Feel Bad and Prime Video’s Finding Joy. Not to mention, she created and stars in a brand new Hulu show called This Way Up that released in the US on August 21st.

The show is being directed by Tim Greenberg of The Daily Show and is set to premiere with eight episodes on Netflix.

Are you as excited about this as we are?