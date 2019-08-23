Taylor Swift has released her seventh studio album, Lover. This will be her first album released with Republic Records, after signing with them in November of last year. Lover is a complete 360 from her last indistinct and introverted Reputation album, which was released in 2017. To promote the album, Taylor and her fans have been referring to her recent singles, “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” as “Easter eggs.” Lover is eighteen-tracks long and includes her latest single, “The Archer,” which was released nine days following “You Need to Calm Down.”

Taylor Swift ‘Lover’ Details

Album Name: ‘Lover’

Artist: Taylor Swift

Genre: Pop

Run Time: 18 Songs, 1 Hour 1 Minute

Release Date: Friday, August 23 | ℗ 2019 Taylor Swift

The title-track, Lover, is produced by Jack Antonoff, who has collaborated with Taylor previously on her 1989 album. Vogue says it is, “a romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget: classic Swift.” Although there haven’t been any official collaborations, Rolling Stone reports that the album may have a Dixie Chicks feature. The Dixie Chicks have also been working with Jack Antonoff, so, the ladies may have crossed paths. Taylor believes that this is “her favorite album yet,” and “feels like a new beginning.” After trying to move on from her drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, her new album makes her finally feel “at peace” with herself.

Listen to on Spotify

To listen to Taylor Swift ‘Lover’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to on Apple Music

To listen to Taylor Swift ‘Lover’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Taylor is also dedicating this album to Loie Fuller, who was an American actress and singer. Loie Fuller was also known as being a significant pioneer in modern dance and theatrical lighting techniques. The twenty-nine-year-old star has also been hosting “secret sessions,” which are listening parties, worldwide. The “secret sessions” have been held in London, Nashville, and Los Angeles, so far. Her loyal fans have been expected to stay quiet; only commenting on how much they loved what they heard, as well as, their pictures with Taylor, herself.

Taylor Swift ‘Lover’ Tracklist

1. I Forgot That You Existed

2. Cruel Summer

3. Lover

4. The Man

5. The Archer

6. I Think He Knows

7. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

8. Paper Rings

9. Cornelia Street

10. Death By a Thousand Cuts

11. London Boy

12. Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. Dixie Chicks)

13. False God

14. You Need to Calm Down

15. Afterglow

16. ME! (feat. Brendon Urie)

17. It’s Nice to Have a Friend

18. Daylight

Are you ready for Taylor’s new music? We are!