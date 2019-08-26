How To Have a Productive Morning Routine in College

College can be jam-packed with classes, homework, tests, sports and a handful of clubs and activities. That’s why starting your morning off right is critical to having a successful day with as little stress as possible.

A structured everyday morning routine will keep you feeling less stressed and organized throughout the day. These tips will help you build a productive, sustainable practice in the A.M. to help kickstart your day with efficiency.

Stay off social media

One of the greatest tips to having a productive morning is staying off social media for the first hour you are awake. Scrolling through your Instagram and Facebook feeds raises cortisol levels contributing to more stress.

Pro tip: keep your phone on the other side of the room before you go to bed so when you hear your alarm go off in the morning you have to get out of bed to shut it off.

Practice morning gratitude

Instead of checking your social media platforms, start aiming towards writing down any gratitude you have for the day. Keep a journal to write down everything you’re grateful and take a few moments in the morning to build positive vibes for your day.

If you have time, practice meditating to help clear your mind.

Make time for exercise

Whether it be stretching in your room, a walk, spin or yoga class, a HITT workout for 20 minutes, kicking your day off with some movement is imperative in building your energy for the day. Incorporating at least 30 minutes a day for exercise is great for improving your overall health and wellbeing.

Eat a nutritious breakfast

Start the day with a wholesome breakfast every morning. Superfood smoothies, oats, eggs and fruit are all good healthy options to help provide you with plenty of energy for the day. Having a good source of protein, fiber and fat will help keep you full until lunch and provide the best nutrients to your body.

Open the blinds for some light

Seeing the light first thing in the morning can be painful, but starting the day by opening your curtains or blinds is refreshing and has benefits to sustaining a stress-free day. Keep your blinds open a little before you go to bed so when you see the sunlight creep in the morning it will help you wake up. By seeing sunshine or light it alerts your body that it’s time to get up.

Drink a cup of water right after you wake up

Before you go to sleep, leave a full glass of water by your bedside for the next morning. When you wake up, drink the glass to get rehydrated. This will help kick your metabolism into full gear, ready to conquer the day!