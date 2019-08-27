Kim Kardashian Renames New Shapewear Line

Kimono is no more! After facing backlash from the Asian community and causing controversy in what we call cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian went back to the drawing boards to try it again. SKIMS Solutionwear is the name the 38-year old beauty mogul came up with, after much “thought and consideration.”

In a post on Instagram, Kim expresses that, “My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name.” In July, Kim stated to WSJ Magazine that she intended to name the shapewear line in a playoff her name. Like, her emoji brand, Kimoji. For those who don’t know, the name Kimono is an ancient Japanese style of dressing. It wasn’t until Kim tried to trademark it that she began to receive derogatory comments about the new venture.

SKIMS is a shapewear line that is color and size-inclusive. It ranges from sizes XXS to 5XL. Some of the pieces even include side-splits, which Kim used to cut for herself, using scissors. The line is expected to drop on September 10.