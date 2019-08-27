Tips to Start the School Year off Right, by Zodiac Sign

For many, August marks the start of a new year. Those heading back to college are thinking about their upcoming classes, professors, extracurriculars, and more that they are excited, or anxious, to get acquainted with. Starting a new school year is tough, regardless of how much you may enjoy your school, classes, friends, or living situation.

The first day of school opens up the door to uncertainty and unfamiliarity. To conquer that pre-first day of class jitters, incorporating self-care practices into your routine is a must. And for the record, self-care isn’t just giving yourself a face mask or taking a nap when you really, really need one. It’s buying all your textbooks ahead of time so you don’t feel left behind the rest of the class. It’s arriving at school ahead of schedule so you can find your classes so you’re able to arrive on time. It’s also taking care of your emotional and mental wellbeing and trying to get into a good headspace ahead of time because let’s face it, college is hard in every facet of your being.

If you’re striving to get into a good headspace in advance of the new year, consider looking inward. Understanding your thoughts, habits, strengths, and weaknesses can transform your attitude and outlook on life. With all the talk around Mercury Retrograde recently, to help prepare those heading back to school soon, here are ways each horoscope signs element can get ahead to conquer the new year.

Water

Water signs are Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. For these signs, now is the time to really cement your friendships. Reach out to those close to you and wish them well during the start of the new year and let them know you are there for them. These signs are incredibly supportive and emotional, so being vulnerable, open, and honest with others will help everyone feel a bit more comfortable and not so alone when starting the new year. It’s a wonderful thing Cancers are one of the most popular signs.

Fire

Fire signs are Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. These signs are adventurous, active, and love the thrill of things. Start a new workout routine or join a new fitness class to burn off tension and stress of the upcoming school year and release endorphins. Your mind, body, and spirit will thank you after a consistent workout routine.

Earth

Earth signs are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. These signs are as realistic and practical as you can get. They like to work hard and put plans into place and see results. Create a mood board or inspiration wall of what you want to achieve this year. Whether it’s school or not school-related, putting ideas and goals out on paper will help you see what you want to achieve and give you all the more motivation to achieve them.

Air

Air signs are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Plan out which extracurriculars you’d like to do ahead of time and find some friends to go with you. Whether that’s a club, rushing a sorority, or taking new fitness classes, these signs are incredibly social and love communicating with other people. Get out there and make some new friends!

No matter what your sign is or if you believe in horoscopes at all, all of these tips and tricks are great in helping you prepare for the year ahead. As mentioned above, college is tough – but it’s all about your outlook and how you can prepare to conquer those challenging times.