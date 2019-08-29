Sasha Obama Arrives At UM For Orientation

President Obama, our first-ever BLACK president and the 44th President Of The United States youngest daughter, starts University Of Michigan the first week of September 2019. Sasha Obama, 18, was seen attending summer freshman orientation by students with security guards. Sasha’s move into college brings back memories of when Malia Obama, her older sister, was accompanied by security guards for her move-in day. According to Detroit News, a student who was attending UM’s Summer Bridge Scholars Program saw Sasha near the library and stated they have mutual friends. According to the student, Sasha is like everyone else, an average student.

Sasha’s family went to Ivy League schools. Her father went to Columbia University in New York City for his undergraduate studies. Her mother received her undergraduate degree from Princeton University in New Jersey. Her sister, who deferred school for a year in 2016, is starting her third year of Harvard in Fall 2019, the school where her parents attended Law school.

Thanks to social media, a photo of Sasha with two friends went viral after someone posted it on an Instagram account. Many people on campus have yet to spot Sasha but are very excited to meet her. Jessica Brinser, a sophomore from Washington, Michigan said, “I think it’s cool that even though her family went to Ivy League schools, she decided that UM was the caliber high enough to match that of an Ivy League school. We hope she finds her fit here just like we all have,” she said. “We all love it here. We hope she does, too.”

I wonder how President Barack Obama and former First Lady feels about their youngest leaving the nest.