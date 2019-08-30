Top 12 Tips To Staying Organized This Semester

You might have already started classes for the semester or are getting ready to begin school. Whether you have started school or not, it is important to stay orderly this year to help guarantee success in your academics, social life, work, and any extracurricular activities. Here are all the top tips to staying organized this semester.

Buy a planner

Keeping a planner will be your life saver throughout the school year. It is the best tool to write down all your homework assignments as well as keep track of upcoming events and activities.

Keep your desk organized

If you have a desk in your room and like to do homework at it, make sure it is always organized. It will be easier to get work done with a clean space that has a lot of room for spreading out whatever tools you need.

Only keep items that you are essential on your desk. A lamp, plant, pencil holder, your laptop, desk calendar, or a little picture for decor are great items to keep your space minimalistic.

Schedule chores

Pick a specific day that works best for doing laundry, food shopping, taking out the trash, meal prepping, etc. That way it will help subdue any clutter in your room.

Have a whiteboard or corkboard

Hanging a whiteboard or corkboard above your desk is a great idea to jot down quick reminders or hang up important handouts. This 4 piece set has a combination of organization tools that you can choose from you that works best for you!

Purchase different color pens and color code

Have each class be a different color along with other activities. Having a wide variety of pens helps keep all the notes in your planner orderly and neat. This will help gear you towards success in your studies and personal life.

Keep a daily to-do list

It is important to write out your weekly schedule but also a good idea to make a daily to-do checklist.

Whether it be on your phone, your planner, computer or sticky note, keep track of everything you want to get done for the day to ensure productivity.

Print out all of your syllabi and annotate it

It is generally required for professors to have a syllabus. Most do not print it out for you, make it your task to print out each of your classes syllabi’s and follow it thoroughly throughout the semester.

Make sure to annotate it with any important notes your Professor talks about when reviewing the course schedule and other important notes on the syllabus.

Use the days before its due system

A great trick to really keep you on top of your game this school year! In your planner, use a red pen to mark the day an assignment is due. Write it out in blue pen in the two days ahead, black for three to five days ahead, and green for six to nine days ahead.

This technique will allow you to keep track of all the assignments that are coming up and be able to plan ahead if an essay is due next week or in three days.

Wake up at the same time every day

Staying organized throughout the semester also includes your wake up time. To guarantee efficiency throughout your day and week, be sure to wake up at the same time every day. (Except maybe weekends, allow yourself to sleep in!)

This will help you build a sustainable routine each day. Use the sleep app on your phone to help stay consistent with bedtime and wake up times.

Have a note-taking system

Before you start taking notes for class, come up with a plan that you know works for you. Choose if you learn better by taking notes on your laptop or writing them down in a notebook.

Once you decide which method is best for your learning ability, find a system to keeping your notes organized. Color code certain important terms or bold specific topics in your notes.

Spend 5 minutes a day cleaning

Whether you keep your room and living areas tidy or not, it does affect how organized you are in everyday life. Keep your space clean and orderly to ensure organization throughout the semester.

It is a great idea to take 5 minutes a day to clean something whether it be picking clothes off the floor, or cleaning the sink or kitchen counters, there is always something that needs cleaning each day. This will save you time at the end of the week as well.

Get sleep

A good night’s sleep is your key to triumph in college. At least seven to eight hours of sleep a night is vital for a healthy lifestyle as it boosts your immune system, keeps you energized for the day ahead, helps retain memory and most of all will help you remain productive instead of crashing and relying on energy drinks to get you through the day.