As the school year begins to unravel, life may be getting a bit crazy with a new busy semester. It can be easy to get unorganized and messy especially if you live in a small dorm space. Now is a great time to stay on top of your game and get as organized as possible. There are numerous helpful products that can help keep you efficient for the rest of the school year.

Check out the list below for the top organization products you need for your dorm.

Desk drawer trays

The ideal multipurpose storage item for any desk or dresser drawers. Keep school supplies, makeup products or miscellaneous items in these neat trays.

Over the door shoe organizer

This heavy-duty 18 pair shoe organizer is the best way to store your shoes so they are out of the way and tidy.

Foldable clothing storage

If you are limited on space, keep your off-season clothes or extra items in these durable storage organizers.

Underwear organizer

Help save on space with this handy bra and underwear storage kit.

Pant hangers

If you’re looking to save space on drawer space, these hangers are ideal to hang up pants to prevent them from getting wrinkly.

Shelf dividers

To help with the clutter of your clothing, these dividers will separate your apparel how you desire it to be.

Food storage containers

These cute canisters are perfect to store cereals, candy, and snacks in. They help save space in the food department of your dorm room.

Stackable shelves

If you’re looking for small dorm organization items above your mini-fridge, these shelves will make the ultimate fit.

Bedside caddy

If you don’t have a bedside table, this caddy organizer is the best alternative to keep all those essentials next to you.

File sorter

The file and book holder you didn’t know you needed fits perfectly on your desk to hold on important books and papers.

Makeup organizer

The perfect organizer to hold all your makeup products. It is durable and fits perfectly on top of your desk or wardrobe vanity.

Mesh rolling storage shelves

Ideal for under the bed storage in your small dorm space. Store shoes, accessories, clothing, etc with these storage carts.

Refrigerator drawers

If you’re looking for a little extra space in your dorm room fridge, these drawers are the perfect tool.

Purse organizer

If you’re tired of stuffing your purses under your bed or have them lying around your dorm, this organizer is perfect to store in your closet.

Food storage container lid holder

Food container lids can take up a lot of space in your cabinets, these storage baskets are perfect to fit those pesky lids into. It can also be used as a snack holder as well.

Style station

The best storage unit to keep your hairstyle products in.

Expandable under the sink drip tray

A great tool to keep all your under the sink products tidy and neat.

Rolling storage cart

This multiuse cart is the best way to store school supplies, beauty products or decor items like plants and succulents.

