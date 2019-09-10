Felicity Huffman is concerned with rebuilding her relationship with her daughters in the aftermath of the college admissions scandal. According to her husband, William H. Macy, the 56-year-old actress’s relationship with her daughters Georgia and Sophia hasn’t been the same after news of the scandal went public.

The information was revealed via just one of the twenty-seven letters sent to the judge presiding over Huffman’s case ahead of her sentencing set for Friday, September 13th. Talk about unlucky.

In Macy’s letter to the judge, he revealed that the actress’s relationship with her daughters “exploded on March 12th” following the scandal going viral. He wrote,

“Rebuilding that relationship will be a long process, but I also want you to know Felicity has raised two amazing young women.”

In hopes of appealing to the judge’s soft side, Huffman’s husband wrote about what kind of kid his wife once was and her “sometimes violent” relationship with her own mother which may explain the extreme behavior she’s exhibited worthy of sentencing. Macy explained,

“She moved to Los Angeles for a year when she was 15 years old to pursue acting. She put herself in high school and found her way to auditions and classes all on her own. I think the result of her unstructured upbringing was a determination that her children would always have a mother there backing them up.”

In May of this year, Huffman pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. She admitted to paying Rick Singer $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT. Her daughter reportedly had twice the amount of time to complete the test than other students had.

In April, the Desperate Housewives actress made a statement about the situation,

“[her daughter] knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Following the bullying and embarrassment that all the kids of guilty stars involved in the college admissions scandal have endured, there is no telling how long the road to repairing their strained relationships will be.