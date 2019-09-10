Treach’s Girlfriends 2020: Who Is Treach Dating Now?

In 1986, Anthony “Treach” Criss got his start in the entertainment industry as a member of the hip-hop group, Naughty By Nature. Just 16 years before, he was born in East Orange, New Jersey on December 2, 1070. Known for sharing verses with group member, Vin Rock, he was also the lead rapper of the late 80’s and early 90’s group. Although Treach was incredibly talented when it came to rap, it was his physical appearance that boosted his career. Not only did it help him land roles on the big screen, but, it also caught the attention of the ladies, as well. Here is a list of all the famous ladies Treach has been with, past and present.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins

In the early ’90s, it was rumored that Treach and girl group member of TLC, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins were dating. This rumor was short-lived, and in 2000, Tionne married “What Can I Do?” rapper Mack 10. She divorced him four years later. The two share a daughter, 18-year-old Chase Anela. In 2016, Tionne announced that she had another child by adoption, a now 4-year-old named Chance.

Arnelle Simpson

From 1996-1997, Treach dated former football player O.J. Simpson’s daughter, Arnell Simpson. The two broke up after a year of dating. Arnelle is currently single with no children and lives in Fresno, California.

Pink

By the late ’90s, it was rumored that “Most Girls” singer Pink was dating Treach. This fling didn’t last too long. In December of 2006, Pink married professional motocross racer, Carey Hart. The two share two children; 8-year-old Willow Sage and 2-year-old Jameson Moon.

Mary J. Blige

In the early ’00s, it was reported as a rumor that “No More Drama” singer Mary J. Blige and Treach were an item. In 2003, Mary married her manager, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs. After thirteen years of marriage, Mary filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in June 2018.

Sandra “Pepa” Denton

Treach and “Pepa” of girl group Salt-N-Pepa dated on and off for seven years. In 1999, they married each other in a Kansas City tattoo parlor. The two share one child together; 21-year-old, Egypt Jahnari. After abuse accusations, the pair divorced in 2001. Pepa is currently single and living in Queens, New York.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield

After divorcing Pepa, it was rumored that actress and film director Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Treach were dating. Salli went on to marry her longtime boyfriend, actor Dondre Whitfield. They have two children, Parker and Dondre, Jr. and are currently living in Los Angeles, California.

Adrienne Houghton

In the summer of 2009, rumors began circulating that ex 3LW member, Adrienne Haughton had hooked up with Treach. Adrienne married gospel musician Israel Houghton in 2016. She is the stepmother to four of Israel’s children from his first marriage.

Cicely Evans

Treach and Cicely Evans dated each other for thirteen years. The couple made an appearance on season 5 of VH1’s Couple Therapy. They also turned down an opportunity to be Love and Hip-Hop to save their relationship. On September 8, 2019, the two got married in Treach’s hometown, New Jersey.