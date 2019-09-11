Chrissy Teigen explained in detail about how she took the president’s comments on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show.

The 33-year-old author expressed her feelings of blind-sidedness from the president’s Twitter rant, which happened as a result of Teigen’s husband, John Legend, appearing on MSNBC to speak to Lester Holt about criminal justice reform. The Sports Illustrated model explained,

“I was not a part of it at all. And then Donald, for some reason, thought that John was taking all the credit for it—and me. I didn’t even know he was filming this thing. Honestly, I didn’t even know anything about it.”

Here’s what the president had to say about it in a series of tweets,

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close….A man named @VanJones68 and many others were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is—but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. ‘Anchor’ @LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it. And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!”

Teigen’s phone blew up after the rant, but she couldn’t see Trump’s comments since he blocked her years ago.

“So, someone had to send me screenshots, and my heart stopped because, at that moment, you know that you’re about to get the wildest group of people,” then the star made light of the situation, “John is boring,” and, “I do have a filthy mouth.”

Teigen admitted to feeling like her whole night was “ruined” after Trump’s aggressive rant.

“It was a weird feeling. I was really angry. I think my eyes filled up with water just at the shock of it. I can’t believe this really happened right now. He just goes on these rants—usually very late at night for him. You just wait for him to say something, but you don’t think it’s going to be you.”

After conferring with her husband on how to respond, Teigen settled for something straight to the point and true to her “Twitter savage” image. The star responded with a tweet of her own that read, “Lol what a p—y ass bitch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president.”

As the model continued tweeting about the situation, both hers and the president’s tweets trended. Thankfully, many people were in support of the star and did everything they could to make her feel better.

“I had so many group chats going that night of just hilarious people and people making funny videos sending to me. So, then you laugh about it.”

Check out the full interview below: