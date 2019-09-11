Kim Kardashian has embarked on a law career at the age of thirty-eight, twelve years into her wildly successful reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Much to the public’s disbelief, the star is sticking to it and acing her exams with flying colors.

The model found hidden talents inside herself when successfully freeing prisoners from jail in the US, and thusly is striving for a career as a criminal justice lawyer.

As if her resume wasn’t impressive enough.

Despite her impressive strides, it seems the skepticism of the media has even reached her law tutors. During an interview with Today, the reality star revealed,

“I took a test a week ago and my attorneys, who are overseeing everything, they said, ‘If I wasn’t sitting here watching you take this test, I would have totally thought you cheated.'” She continued to say, “I don’t know if I’m really good under pressure and I logically really think about how I would handle something and how the law is… I love it. I love being a part of the Cut50 family, who has taken on this apprenticeship – how you can do it in California and study the law this way… I’m so passionate about it.”

As we all know, it’s currently New York Fashion Week. While Kardashian has undoubtedly been invited to every glamorous event you can think of, the media personality has had to skip several functions in favor of staying in and hitting the books.

During Labor Day weekend, the star shared a video on her Instagram story of her textbook and notes for the infamous bar exam, which she plans on taking in 2022. She even went on to say, “While everyone is probably at a barbecue, I am studying contracts today.”

Kardashian began a 4-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018 and is set to take a “baby bar” exam this summer. If she passes, she gets to continue studying for three more years.