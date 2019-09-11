Rihanna is a singer, actress, fashion designer, philanthropist, and businesswoman held a show at New York’s Fashion Week. The show was based on her Savage X Fenty Lingerie line, and according to the celebrities who were there, it was phenomenal. A lot of people are not aware of where Fenty came from, like me, for example, but after researching, I figured out it’s her name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty. I have to admit, her last name is very fancy, and so is her lingerie. In a behind the scenes video at her show, Rihanna stated, “My vision for the Savage X brand has always been having women feel confident and expressing themselves. There are no rules with designing lingerie. You can go as comfortable as you want, you can go as sexy as you want.”

Save X Fenty ranges in gorgeous satin and lace lingerie while being stylish and comfortable. According to CNN, her bestsellers are push-up t-shirt bra and a lace-up bodysuit, and this will make anyone feel sexy for themselves or their partner. Just like her Fenty Beauty makeup line, you can find your skin tone in this lingerie line as well. Rihanna plans on making people look good and look sexy as well, as she said in a press release, so she has a bra size for everyone, from sizes 32A to 42H, XS to 3X.

Rihanna’s show parallels Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was canceled the beginning of 2019. VSFS is learning about equality and inclusivity from Savage X Fenty Fashion Show. Rihanna had models Alek Wek, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls, actress Laverne Cox, and singer Normani among the star talent wearing the latest Savage X Fenty F/W 2019 pieces. The collection dropped the same day on Amazon Fashion. Halsey, Migos, Tierra Whack and DJ Khaled entertained the star-studded crowd, according to CNN.

Amazon recorded the fashion show, and not many photos or information is available because they confiscated everyone’s phones. No information will be accessible until it premieres on Prime September 20. Celebrities arrived on the red carpet like Vanessa Hudgens, Hailee Steinfeld and musicians Kehlani, Saweetie, and Kacey Musgraves. Who would not want to go to an inclusive Fashion Show made by the woman who made history by becoming the first black woman to head an LVMH brand after dropping Fenty?

The SAVAGE x FENTY show tonight – a splendid celebration of human form, sexuality, and all women. It made me feel more confident about my own body and the journey of the female spirit. Well fucking done @rihanna — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) September 11, 2019

Diplo has arrived at Rihanna's SAVAGE X FENTY #NYFW show in jeans. pic.twitter.com/HBdnzMqUSi — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) September 11, 2019

wow this was legit one of the most memorable nights of my entire existence. thank you to the queen herself @rihanna for allowing me to be a part of HISTORY!!!!! YOU SET THE BAR YOU HEAR ME ✨ I love you beyond. shit can’t nobody tell me nothing. Thank you GOD pic.twitter.com/VEka2eu6le — Normani (@Normani) September 11, 2019

The first look at @rihanna on stage at the #SavagexFenty show and the talk of #NYFW last night. See the right way to do a lingerie show in full when it streams on Amazon Prime on September 20 💥 pic.twitter.com/iT6wcBsjlp — Sunday Times Style (@TheSTStyle) September 11, 2019