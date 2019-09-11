So, too many shoes you say? Not a problem, although it may look like one. Don’t worry, I’ve been there too, with my closets constantly overflowing with tons of shoes and losing them everywhere. We all know college dorms are limited in space as it is, so the struggle is real. Turns out what I needed was just a simple and functional organizing solution that made me use most of my space innovatively. Below are some options of the smartest, practical shoe organizers that will make your shopping so much easier. From sites like Amazon, The Container Store, and even Urban Outfitters, all these finds will keep your shoes (and life) in order.

Step up your shoe organization with this 24-pocket over the door shoe organizer. Simply hang it over any door and enjoy instant storage space that is easily accessible. By moving your shoes off the floor or shelf and onto the previously unused space on a door, you free up more room in your closet, or in this case dorm room.

This 3-drawer shoe cabinet features drop-front drawers and a slim profile. The three drawers can each hold three pairs of women’s or two pairs of men’s shoes. This is a premium, space-saving solution for storing shoes in a closet or bedroom and especially dorms.

3. Aoolife Clothes Shoes Organizer – Amazon $19.59

This multifunction-foldable under the bed storage box is perfect for storing sneakers, pumps, heels, dress shoes, wedges, sandals, casual, loafers, oxfords, or flats. It can also fold in a small size to save more space if not in use. How practical!

4. Stackable Bamboo Shoe Rack – Urbanoutfitters $89.00

A shoe rack crafted from natural, sustainable bamboo for versatile use with folded clothes and books, too? Yes! This shoe rack, fortunately, is also very durable and moisture-resistant. The best part about saving space, though? It is built to durably stack together so each rack easily displays 6-8 pairs of shoes.

5. Yocice Wall Mounted Shoes Rack – Amazon $13.99

Want to save space without taking up space? Stick these Yocice wall mounted shoes rack on the side of dresser, on a door, or wall. They are simply very easy to install and can hang shoes, slippers, high heels, sneakers, sandals and so on.

These 3-Section Shoe Bin easily stores shoes conveniently. The three sections hold shoes upright, so it’s easier to spot the pair you’re looking for and you can store three pairs in the space of just one on a closet shelf. They are of durable polypropylene plastic construction and designed with integrated handles for easy grip.

A unique slanted shoe and accessory organizer is widely innovative in saving space. The oversized mesh shelves accommodate larger size shoes and high heels as well as accessories like handbags. It is easy with no-tools assembly, perfect for students to assemble on their own.

8. mDesign Fabric Large Storage Boxes – Amazon $34.99

This smart storage organizer has a clear window to easily identify contents, folds flat for convenient and compact storage when not in use and is packaged in a set of 4. Since it is designed to be stackable, it is easy to access and saves tons of space.

Low on space for your shoes? Clean up your under-bed storage with this roll-away shelf. Metal, slatted construction features a low profile and wheels at base. Hey, if space is limited in your dorm, always utilize the space under the bed too.

Now, this is awesome to have in your dorm. Store up to 18 pairs of shoes in a small amount of space with this chrome 3-tier shoe tree. You can adjust the height between tiers for a custom fit. The base is weighted for stability and a handle at the top makes it portable.