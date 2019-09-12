Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Sloppy Love Kiss

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes posted a video of the way they “normally” kiss on Instagram, and people had different reactions. When people find love, they flaunt it over social media, so people will know that they are in a relationship. Some people flaunt their relationship because that is who they are as a person. Some people’s love language involves being affectionate with each other on social media by leaving flirty comments, posting photos of each other, and liking each other’s photos. As a celebrity, your life is open to the public, so some celebrities keep their relationships private like Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Taraji Henson, Idris Elba, and so much more. Some celebrities decided to have their relationship public by posting pictures regularly, and talking about their significant other like Bella Thorne, Beyonce, Tana Mongeau, and much more.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes fit on both those lists. They are private people at times, but sometimes they don’t mind showing their love. For Shawn’s birthday, though neither one of them posted it, a video of them kissing got sent out into the world. For Toronto’s concert they shared a kiss, possibly cheek kiss, but a kiss none the less and sent fans wild. The kiss on stage overjoyed some fans, but apparently, some felt their kiss was weird, and they wanted to clarify those comments and show the world how they honestly kiss.

On Shawn Mendes’s Instagram, a video of them sloppy kissing went viral. They licked each other’s faces and kissed all over each other’s face and made fun of those comments. Everyone wanted to kiss for the cameras and now they have. Now maybe people can stop asking them for a kiss on camera every time they perform.

I was JUST about to fall asleep and then I see a video of shawn mendes and camila cabello kissing like they are human window washers — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) September 12, 2019

Shawn and Camila really did that. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OhddxEnnx3 — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 12, 2019