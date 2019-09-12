Celebrity Engagements 2019: Who Got Engaged This Year?

2019 has been a huge year in terms of celebrity engagements. We’ve got everything from elaborate proposals to half a million dollars worth diamond rings. Here’s the list of celebs who are planning to tie the knot so far.
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost
Scarlett Johanson sported her dazzling engagement ring during Comic-con over the summer which Page Six estimated to be about $400,000! The two got engaged in the Spring.
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
You have to be living under a rock to not know about A-Rod’s engagement to Jennifer Lopez and their fairy tale romance. He proposed to her in March and later on admitted to rehearsing for 3 days before popping the question!
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Their engagement story seems to be straight out of a movie. Bloom invited the singer up to a helicopter for champagne before proposing with a gorgeous flower-shaped ring. When they landed in an LA rooftop, friends and family members were waiting to celebrate with them!
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney
This couple tends to be very private. So much so, that their engagement had to be confirmed with J-Law’s reps after she was spotted out and about in NYC sporting a dazzling engagement ring.
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
Their engagement announcement came via Instagram in January, and it seems they were super excited about the plans because mere months later, they got married! Although Pratt looks over the moon to be married, it still must be intimidating having the Terminator as your father in law!
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma
This couple announced their engagement via Instagram in May. Although many are super excited for them, fans were not surprised as they already share a cute baby daughter together, Banks.
Joaquin Pheonix & Rooney Mara
As reported by US Weekly, these two are finally engaged as of July after dating for 3 years!
Kristen Wiig & Avi Rothman
This is another couple that has gotten engaged after 3 years of dating, as confirmed by People. Wiig was spotted wearing her engagement ring in May.
Elizabeth Olsen & Robbie Arnett
It seems 3 is the magical number since these two decided to take things a step further after years of dating, The Avengers star and her boyfriend got engaged in July as well!
Jenny Slate & Ben Shattuck
Talk about a tear-jerking engagement reveal! The actress and her boyfriend found some time alone in the most romantic country in the world before he popped the big question in September.
Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark
The Vanderpump Rules star got proposed to this summer by her boyfriend, and it seems this one will stick! The two announced their engagement via heartwarming picture spam on Instagram.
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams
It seems The Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams found love after all with Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland! The two announced their engagement via Instagram in July.