Celebrity Engagements 2019: Who Got Engaged This Year?

2019 has been a huge year in terms of celebrity engagements. We’ve got everything from elaborate proposals to half a million dollars worth diamond rings. Here’s the list of celebs who are planning to tie the knot so far.

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

Scarlett Johanson sported her dazzling engagement ring during Comic-con over the summer which Page Six estimated to be about $400,000! The two got engaged in the Spring.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

You have to be living under a rock to not know about A-Rod’s engagement to Jennifer Lopez and their fairy tale romance. He proposed to her in March and later on admitted to rehearsing for 3 days before popping the question!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Their engagement story seems to be straight out of a movie. Bloom invited the singer up to a helicopter for champagne before proposing with a gorgeous flower-shaped ring. When they landed in an LA rooftop, friends and family members were waiting to celebrate with them!

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney

This couple tends to be very private. So much so, that their engagement had to be confirmed with J-Law’s reps after she was spotted out and about in NYC sporting a dazzling engagement ring.

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

Their engagement announcement came via Instagram in January, and it seems they were super excited about the plans because mere months later, they got married! Although Pratt looks over the moon to be married, it still must be intimidating having the Terminator as your father in law!

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

This couple announced their engagement via Instagram in May. Although many are super excited for them, fans were not surprised as they already share a cute baby daughter together, Banks.

Joaquin Pheonix & Rooney Mara

As reported by US Weekly, these two are finally engaged as of July after dating for 3 years!

Kristen Wiig & Avi Rothman

This is another couple that has gotten engaged after 3 years of dating, as confirmed by People. Wiig was spotted wearing her engagement ring in May.

Elizabeth Olsen & Robbie Arnett

It seems 3 is the magical number since these two decided to take things a step further after years of dating, The Avengers star and her boyfriend got engaged in July as well!

Jenny Slate & Ben Shattuck

Talk about a tear-jerking engagement reveal! The actress and her boyfriend found some time alone in the most romantic country in the world before he popped the big question in September.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules star got proposed to this summer by her boyfriend, and it seems this one will stick! The two announced their engagement via heartwarming picture spam on Instagram.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

It seems The Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams found love after all with Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland! The two announced their engagement via Instagram in July.