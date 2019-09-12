Kim Kardashian, who recently launched her very own shapewear line called SKIMS on September 10th, admitted to some embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions to Jimmy Fallon on The Today Show.

The reality television star has admitted to getting pee “all over” herself while trying to use the bathroom and wearing shapewear at the same time. The unfortunate circumstance would usually happen at fancy events, to top it all off.

Kardashian was speaking on the practicalities of having a pee hole installed in shapewear, and pondering on whether or not to add one to her own shapewear line.

“I just launched SKIMS and I’ve been debating if I need a pee hole in certain of the things. Under a dress to the Emmys or whatever, I would try to use the pee hole and then you pee all over yourself and it doesn’t work half the time anyway. This is such a legit question.”

Since SKIMS items reportedly do not have pee holes in them, I guess we’ll just have to hope for the best at the toilet! However, the missing pee holes in her shapewear line does not seem to have deterred the success of her new line. The 38-year-old managed to rake in a whopping $2 million the first day of sales. Its leading competitor, Spanx, was only able to sell $4 million worth after a year of sales!