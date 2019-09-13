If you’re looking to spruce up your college dorm or apartment with a touch of fall, we have got you covered. Decorations can make your space a little more festive putting you in the mood for the changing seasons.

Below is a list of all the cheap fall decoration items to get this season.

Fabric pumpkins

These cute affordable pumpkins make for the perfect fall decor item to place throughout your dorm or apartment.

Buy them here.

Decorative sign

The perfect festive door decoration or a great item to hang above your desk.

Buy it here.

Lighted fall garland

Wrap around your desk, door or wardrobe to add an autumn touch. It also includes the LED lights to help you get in the spooky and comfy spirit even more.

Buy it here.

Window stickers

Another cheap item for decorating your dorm and great to get for every seasonal occasion.

Buy them here.

Fall scent candle

Cozy up in your room with a cinnamon scent burning, giving you all the fall feels. This one is perfect to ring in the autumn solstice.

Buy it here.

Wallflower plugin

If your dorm doesn’t allow you to burn candles, purchase a fall scent wallflower and a decorative plugin like this one.

Buy it here.

Faux Berry Picks

Grab a mason jar and throw in these cute decorative fake fall berry picks. An easy yet effective decoration item.

Buy it here.

Fall banner

Spruce up your room with a classic banner hanging. It is affordable and takes up any empty wall space.

Buy it here.

Festive wooden sign

This $7 wooden sign will make for another easy and quick decoration to hang in your dorm.

Buy it here.

Fall throw pillows

Change up the layout of your bed with some cute autumn pillows.

Buy it here.

Fall dish towels

Keep your decor aesthetic effortless with these fall-themed dish towels for your kitchen area.

Buy them here.