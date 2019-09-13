Instagram can be a place that gets overwhelming at times and it’s important to remember not all you see is a reality. There are some important authority figures on the platform that use it to promote positivity amongst various topics.
All of these individuals have an uplifting, inspiring creative space on their accounts that are great to follow when you get caught up in the picture-perfect community.
Here are the most influential celebrities you should follow on Instagram.
Iskra
The Aerie model and NEDA ambassador promotes positivity all throughout every post, uplifting her followers with promoting self-love.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Unlike many A-listers, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor does not share a lense into his personal life but rather uses the site in a more empowering way. DiCaprio frequently posts about raising awareness for numerous environmental problems across the globe.
Selena Gomez
View this post on Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Once the most followed person on Instagram, the singer, and actress inspires all happy vibes with her raw feed. Gomez uses her voice to share personal struggles as well as her input on imperative social issues occurring in the world.
Selma Blair
The actress opens up about her battle with MS and gets real throughout every post. Despite her illness, Blair shares encouraging thoughts on her page.
Mindy Kaling
The versatile star regularly shares her life through Instagram by keeping real with a strong sense of humor.
Ashley Judd
The political activist and actress is a great inspiration to her followers. Her feed ranges from posts about the media, animal rights, female empowerment, and all the necessary realness that make her an influential Instagrammer.
Brie Larson
Captain Marvel, aka Brie Larson, posts all the behind the scenes photos from her films as well as song covers and photos promoting the TIME’S UP movement.
Kristen Bell
View this post on Instagram
This #FeaturedTeacherFriday 📚we are headed to Texas! Lanie’s attitude of compassion & inclusivity is amazing. Here’s her story: “I was born and raised in Austin, Texas! I have been teaching 4th grade for 5 years and I love every minute of it! My students are my world! They are loving, caring, compassionate, inquisitive, and sometimes hyper! As a class, we build a community so we can rely on one another. We build trust with restorative circles and hold each other accountable for our actions! I work with a very diverse population and most students come from low-income families. The schools I’ve worked at are Title 1 schools, meaning that they receive federally funded support. For some of my students, school is the only place they will receive a meal and have as a safe space with someone to trust. Throughout the year I personally purchase my students supplies, backpacks, coats, clothes, books and snacks. While my students are my family, I’m also very proud of the family my wife and I have built. I am out to my students and their parents, and while it’s been challenging at times, it’s worth it. It’s important to me that students have reassurance that it’s okay to be ‘different.’ This year I had a student tell me they were scared of life and who they were until they found out I was a lesbian. She said I made her realize that she wasn’t weird and that something wasn’t wrong with her. She said that reassurance saved her life. If I can save one child’s life, that’s enough for me. This next year I will be starting a GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) at Howard Norman Elementary in Hutto, TX for any and all that would like to join! I want to make sure students have a safe place to go to. All kids need to learn about acceptance, empathy, kindness. With the GSA and in my classroom, all of these things will be taught! Thank you for any and all help!” Lanie’s wishlist will be in my bio. Oh, and I love you guys. 💗💪🏻🧠📚
Bell regularly posts a special series of pictures for “Featured Teacher Friday,” which shares inspirational stories of teachers all over America making a difference in the world.
Lena Headey
Whether you love or hate her Game of Thrones character, the actress is a top influential star to follow on Instagram. Headey sheds light on cultural issues happening across the globe, preaching her support for various platforms.
Hugh Jackman
View this post on Instagram
On this occasion, I am reminded that I share the incredible honor with my parents, my siblings, my friends and, especially, with Deb, Oscar and Ava. There are countless teachers, coaches and mentors who have taught and inspired me along the way. I will forever be in their debt. It is humbling to be amongst so many great Australians who have outstanding achievements in so many fields. Thank you to the Governor General.
Along with his funny posts, Jackman also proves an inspiration on the social media site. The star just received the Order of Australia medal for his highly distinguished career and compassion that have brought pride for the country of Australia.
Viola Davis
The award-winning star often posts inspirational messages to her followers including this one promoting Women’s Equality Day.
Busy Phillips
View this post on Instagram
EDIT! LIST CLEARED IN RECORD TIME!!!! ❤️❤️❤️📓Ok! I'm going to feature three teachers this week cause I spaced and only did one last week! MEET DIETRA BLANDING! Teacher #6 in our #10featuredteachers! Her Amazon wishlist will be in my bio and on my stories ALL DAY! Let's help her #clearthelist and send school supplies to her classroom!!! And because I'm a #michaelspartner and @michaelsstores loves teachers, they're throwing in a 300 gift card! Woo! Here's what Ms. Blanding wrote to me, "Hi, I’m a third grade teacher from Russellville,SC. I teach at Miracle Academy. My job is to inspire, motivate, encourage, nurture and educate our future leaders. I’ve been doing it for 35 years and this is the first time I’ve reached out for help. My daughter is an educator and my granddaughter is in college studying to be an educator. Our teachers do not receive money for supplies for our classroom. We have to purchase it ourselves. Our parents are considered low income and struggle with buying basic supplies for their children. Please consider my wish list and help our future leaders. Thank you for helping us!" Ms. Blanding has been teaching for 35 years!!! Let's show her some love and support and help her #clearthelist for her kiddos!!!! ❤️📓📚🎒
Similar to Kristen Bell, Phillips also posts a “featured teachers” series honoring their unique accomplishments. The actress always remains honest in every picture shared on her feed.