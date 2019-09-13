Instagram can be a place that gets overwhelming at times and it’s important to remember not all you see is a reality. There are some important authority figures on the platform that use it to promote positivity amongst various topics.

All of these individuals have an uplifting, inspiring creative space on their accounts that are great to follow when you get caught up in the picture-perfect community.

Here are the most influential celebrities you should follow on Instagram.

Iskra

The Aerie model and NEDA ambassador promotes positivity all throughout every post, uplifting her followers with promoting self-love.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Unlike many A-listers, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor does not share a lense into his personal life but rather uses the site in a more empowering way. DiCaprio frequently posts about raising awareness for numerous environmental problems across the globe.

Selena Gomez

Once the most followed person on Instagram, the singer, and actress inspires all happy vibes with her raw feed. Gomez uses her voice to share personal struggles as well as her input on imperative social issues occurring in the world.

Selma Blair

The actress opens up about her battle with MS and gets real throughout every post. Despite her illness, Blair shares encouraging thoughts on her page.

Mindy Kaling

The versatile star regularly shares her life through Instagram by keeping real with a strong sense of humor.

Ashley Judd

The political activist and actress is a great inspiration to her followers. Her feed ranges from posts about the media, animal rights, female empowerment, and all the necessary realness that make her an influential Instagrammer.

Brie Larson

Captain Marvel, aka Brie Larson, posts all the behind the scenes photos from her films as well as song covers and photos promoting the TIME’S UP movement.

Kristen Bell

Bell regularly posts a special series of pictures for “Featured Teacher Friday,” which shares inspirational stories of teachers all over America making a difference in the world.

Lena Headey

Whether you love or hate her Game of Thrones character, the actress is a top influential star to follow on Instagram. Headey sheds light on cultural issues happening across the globe, preaching her support for various platforms.

Hugh Jackman

Along with his funny posts, Jackman also proves an inspiration on the social media site. The star just received the Order of Australia medal for his highly distinguished career and compassion that have brought pride for the country of Australia.

Viola Davis

The award-winning star often posts inspirational messages to her followers including this one promoting Women’s Equality Day.

Busy Phillips

Similar to Kristen Bell, Phillips also posts a “featured teachers” series honoring their unique accomplishments. The actress always remains honest in every picture shared on her feed.