It’s NYFW which means NYC is crazed with celebrities roaming around Spring Studios, production moving in and out of Chelsea Piers, and of course, exclusive parties being hosted every night.

On Thursday, September 12, Rihanna had hosted her annual Diamond Ball where she raised money for The Clara Lionel Foundation, a nonprofit organization to better communities across the world through education, healthcare, and other necessary programs to improve the basic rights and quality of life to those in need.

This event included many A-list celebrities like Cardi B, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, and Pharell Williams.

While walking the red carpet looking incredibly elegant in her Givenchy couture dress, she took a moment to stop and recognize the empowerment of being a black woman and her desire to become a mother.

In an interview with Essence, Rihanna shared, “I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. It’s a no brainer.”

“That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA. My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, and the world is going to have to deal with that.”