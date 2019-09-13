The 9 Best Types of Workouts To Do At College

If you are looking to start a workout routine or change up your current regime, this guide will help you choose from a variety of options. Utilizing your gym at school along with the free fitness classes offered is a great tool to help you get in shape.

Here are the best, most effective workouts to do in college.

Barre class

If you are just getting into fitness and want results, taking a barre class is a great starting point. It will improve your balance, build a stronger core and strengthen muscles. Check out to see if your University offers barre fitness classes at your gym.

HIIT workout

YouTuber and fitness guru, Whitney Simmons breaks down the idea of high-intensity interval training workouts. These are great cardio sessions to add to your fitness routine.

Strength training

Online programs like famous trainer Kayla Itsines’ BBG workouts give result proven exercises. Check out the video above for a sample exercise from the program. The best part is her workouts require minimal equipment and can be done from home! You can also make your own strength training routine incorporating burpees, push-ups, sit-ups, squats, commandos, etc.

Pilates

If you are looking to improve flexibility tone and strengthen muscles, a pilates class will help you improve those skills. It might be difficult to find this on campus, but there may be a pilates studio close to your college.

Spin class

An effective cardio workout that burns calories while allowing you to go at your own pace. Take a spin class at your University or sign up at a studio nearby. You can also build your own spin class if your college gym has spin bikes.

Running

A great way to increase endurance, promote strong cardiovascular health and build muscle for an ideal body fat percentage. The best part of this exercise is you can run anywhere on a track, treadmill, around campus or local trail path.

Zumba

If you love to dance and enjoy upbeat music, Zumba is the workout for you. Check out your University’s gym schedule to see if they offer any Zumba fitness classes.

Tabata

The ideal exercise if you don’t want to go to the gym and want to get in a workout in your dorm room. The workout consists of high-intensity training that features exercises of four minutes. Watch the video above for a bit of a longer but a higher calorie-burning workout.

Yoga or hot yoga

Most colleges provide yoga classes at their gym which is a great workout to help destress, improve heart health and concentration, reduce chronic pain and enhance sleep quality. If you are looking for more of challenge, try a hot yoga class for more of a sweat. Watch the video above to learn how to practice your yoga skills in your room.