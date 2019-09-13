Top 10 Best Girl Anthems to Jam Out to This Fall Semester

Your complete guide to all the greatest girl anthems is here. Whether you’re getting ready for class, dancing in your dorm with your friends, working out or getting ready for the night, we have the list of all the best girl anthems to blast and sing along to.

Check out the list below for the top girl anthems to jam out to this fall semester.

Don’t Call Me an Angel, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, and Ariana Grande just released the ultimate female song that you need to rock out to with your besties.

Truth Hurts by Lizzo

Despite being released in 2017, the song has raised in monumental popularity this year following its frequent use on the TikTok video app.

You Need to Calm Down by Taylor Swift

The upbeat, fun classic T-Swift pop song is perfect to listen to for all occasions this semester.

Girl by Maren Morris

After its release in January 2019, new rising star artist Maren Morris continues to stay on the music charts with this inspiring and motivational female anthem.

Money by Cardi B

Cardi B, another strong, powerful artist, performs this catchy tune that has topped the charts throughout the year.

Juice by Lizzo

Lizzo has proven herself as a true female icon, that’s why she has two female anthems on this list that you need to add to your fall playlist.

Confident by Demi Lovato

What’s a better way to pump you up for your day than a classic hit by Demi Lovato?

Run the World by Beyonce

Let’s face it, any Beyonce song is the utmost girl anthem. We had to share this throwback because it is a classic song to add to your playlist this fall.

Man! I Feel Like a Women by Shania Twain

Another oldie but goodie, the legendary Shania Twain empowers listeners through this quintessential song.

Liar by Camila Cabello

Cabello has been crushing it as a solo artist and her latest release proves her achievements. The singer provides another electrifying female song to rock out to this semester.