Missed any posts from this weekend by your favorite celebs? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.

Check the list below of the best Instagram posts from A-listers from September 13 to September 15.

Cole Sprouse

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2XC4VrJqv0/

Despite rumors over the summer that the Riverdale couple had broken up, it appears the two stars are proving that gossip wrong. Sprouse wished his girlfriend, Lili Reinhart a sweet happy birthday in this post from Friday, September 13.

Nicole Kidman

Two icons in one picture at New York Fashion Week. The Big Little Lies actress shared this selfie with actress Kate Hudson.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow was caught taking a selfie with herself pictured on the side of a bus by her husband TV writer, Brad Falchuk. Her new upcoming series, The Politician will be released on Netflix on September 27.

Brody Jenner

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2YGBJWhZ_F/

Jenner made his new relationship Instagram official with model Josie Canseco over the weekend with this post.

Charlize Theron

The actress joked that she was in a relationship with fellow actresses Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman in this all-star photograph.

Ryan Seacrest

The talk show host shared this funny photo of a mystery drink referencing the popular PSL drink.

Reese Witherspoon

In honor of her new show The Morning Show premiering this November, Witherspoon shared this funny altered picture of her with co-star, Jennifer Aniston, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Diplo

DJ, Diplo shared this funny video of him scaring a random customer at a restaurant.

Demi Lovato

Lovato shared this non-edited photograph of her in a bikini, promoted her message of body positivity.

John Stamos

This post from Stamos has us feeling major Uncle Jessie throwback vibes.