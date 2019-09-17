The 7 Best Countries to Study Abroad In 2019-2020

If you are looking to study abroad next semester or in the near future during your time in college, it might be difficult to pinpoint what country that you wish to spend a long period of time in.

Whether you chose a semester program, a year-long program or opt for a shorter length option, it is important you research which country you feel will be the best fit for you. Studying abroad is a life-changing opportunity that has numerous benefits if you are lucky to experience going to college in a foreign country.

Check out the list below for the best countries to study abroad in.

Ireland

If you are looking for more of a countryside nation full of less city life, Ireland is the best option. Full of breathtaking views along the coastline and idiosyncratic cliffs throughout the country. The Irish culture consists of Americanized food, pubs like no other country as well as medieval, unique cities in each county.

The farm life is definitely prominent throughout the country, don’t be alarmed if you see a sheep or cow standing five feet away from you. The beaches will also surely take your breath away if you are staying along the coast. Popular study abroad destinations include Dublin, Galway, and Dingle.

Italy

Full of phenomenal food, rich history, and cunning architecture, Italy is the top destination to study abroad in. There are various cities that your college most likely has campuses at such as Florence, Rome, and Milan. You can’t go wrong with the country of Italy providing you the greatest study abroad experience full of new learning opportunities.

England

If you have never been out of the country, England is a great country to chose for your study abroad program. Offering a similar cultural atmosphere to America, yet a different outlook of how the country functions. Another plus if you are a huge football fan (English soccer that is) this nation is ideal for you, full of the top soccer teams in the world!

The U.K. is packed with beautiful historical sights as well as a strong budding student population at its top-notch Universities, Oxford and Cambridge. Popular cities to study abroad include; London, Leeds, Manchester and of course Oxford and Cambridge.

Spain

Spain has an array of culturally enriching experiences that make it different than any other country. Charming beaches, the famous flamenco dancers, siestas, tapas, jaw-dropping hikes, and one of a kind food are all just a few aspects into what students can undergo during their time in Spain.

There are various programs offered throughout the country where you learn a lot in the classroom as well as be provided with ideal living facilities during your stay. Many students chose Spain as their study abroad destination so it is heavily populated with young adults from different countries. The top cities to stay in are Barcelona, Madrid, Granada, and Valencia.

France

The country of sparkly lights and love is another great option to immerse yourself into their culture for an extended period of time. You can opt to stay in the mountainous small town of Grenoble or chose the most popular city, Paris. Be sure to check out the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, Palace of Versailles, the French Riveria, Côte d’Azur, Loire Valley Châteaux, and Normany if staying in France.

The wide variety of different locations makes for a wonderful cultural experience all within one country. The fashion, the french baguettes and the sweet sound of the french language are all apart of what makes France an ideal study abroad spot. Understanding French is a strong requirement if choosing to stay here. Other popular cities to study abroad here include; Nice, Toulouse, and Lyon.

Australia

If you are looking to stay out of Europe, Australia will definitely awe you with its beauty and diverse society. Despite being pretty far from where you might live in the U.S., this country will give you an unforgettable experience. Kangaroos, the Outback, the Great Barrier Reef, and exploring the wonderful city of Sydney will not make you regret your decision to study abroad in the land down under.

It is important to note that Australia’s academic and seasonal calendar is opposite to the United States. The country includes world-class universities to attend during your program. Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland in New Zealand, Perth, and Suva in Figi are the most popular cities that students study abroad in.

Germany

An ideal location if you are looking to frequently travel to other surrounding countries as well as are studying business and STEM programs. Home to the famous Oktoberfest, Germany offers the best education programs and is full of different types of landscapes.

City and mountain life are two main components of the nation, including the spectacular Alps. The main study abroad cities include; Berlin, Dresden, Hamburg, Luneberg, Munich and Frankfurt. The Berlin Wall, Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, Cologne Cathedral, Neuschwanstein Castle, and Berlin’s Museum Island are all top sites to visit during your stay in Germany.