It appears Kelly Rowland has joined the Beyhive’s twitter movement to give credit where credit is due.

Fans were furious after Beyonce‘s critically-acclaimed Netflix documentary Homecoming, didn’t win a single award at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2019. The program was nominated for various awards including outstanding variety special, outstanding writing for a variety special, outstanding costumes for variety, non-fiction or reality programming, outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding music direction, and outstanding production design for a variety special.

The biggest snub undoubtedly was her loss in the variety special (pre-recorded) category for Homecoming to and an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke where he met Paul McCartney live from Liverpool. Although Carpool Karaoke has become a massive hit, fans were still not convinced that it should have won over the concert film.

Kelly Rowland tweeted out in solidarity on the matter with a tweet that read, “I would definitely give ya’ll an Emmy!!”

I would definitely give ya’ll an Emmy!!💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 https://t.co/rSbfdKS6hu — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) September 17, 2019

The thoughtful tweet was in response to a member of Beyonce’s team, Ben the cameraman, making his own tweet acknowledging the snub. He wrote, “I held a heavy ass camera and walked backwards keeping these 3 legends in frame while dave held a carabiner on my pants to guide me… Oh and I did it going down a set of stairs. RT if you would give us an Emmy at least.”

Ben can be seen carrying immensely heavy equipment while running downstairs and making eye contact with the camera lens. His incredible talent and dedication have recently come to light as details on the recording process were shared. He also went on to say,

“Fun fact: So @davemalave would guide me backwards so I didn’t fall off the runway. He would tap 3 times on my right hip when we were 10 feet from turning… Then he would tap non stop when we were 2 feet from turning. That’s a system.”

Many are upset that these epic details lost out to “a camera taped onto a windshield”. So much so that the hate on Carpool Karaoke has spilled over to Instagram where all of James Corden’s photos have bee emojis spammed in the comment section.

Yikes.

Stream Homecoming on Netflix to check out the Emmy-deserving film for yourself.