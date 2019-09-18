Ex-Backstreet Boy member, Nick Carter, has recently put a restraining order on brother, Aaron Carter. According to FADER, Nick posted on Twitter that “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” his post continued with, “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Aaron Carter then retaliated with his own Tweets, ““So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol … @nickcarter we’re done for life … I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.” According to TMZ, the restraining order requires that Aaron Carter must remain at least “100 feet” from Nick Carter, his wife, and their unborn child, for safety matters.

Aaron Carter has told the media of his overall sufferings with mental health. According to YAHOO! Entertainment, he admittedly shared on The Doctors how he takes medication to treat his “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and [he’s] manic depressive.”

31-year-old Aaron Carter came onto the music scene early on his teenage years with performing hits like remaking “I Want Candy,” and continued to have a musical career for most of his life. He earned some acting credits under his belt, appearing in films and television like 7th Heaven, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Lizzie McGuire. His very own fraternal twin, Angel Carter, has also filed her own restraining order against her brother. According to Nick Carter’s tweet, he and Angel “love [their] brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs.”