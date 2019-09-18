From the classic dog filter to Bitmojis, Snapchat has yet again changed the game with its iconic features. It has announced its new 3D selfie feature exclusively for users with an iPhone X, XS/Max, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro/Max models. (Sorry Team Android!)

The 3D Camera Mode allows users to add depth to their photos or videos that change in perspective and appearance by moving their phone around. To enable the 3D Camera Mode, simply update the Snapchat app, enter the app, open the camera, click the drop-down menu on the right and select “3D”. In a matter of seconds flat, boring 2D snaps have come to life with this new feature. The new 3D Camera Mode also comes with special 3D filters that can be enabled on the filter carousel.

Even if users have a phone that doesn’t support this new feature, they can still be part of the fun if someone else sends them a snap with their 3D Camera Mode. Once they open their snap, they just have to move their phone around and they’ll be able to see the effects! So even though users with models older than the iPhone X or those who are simply iPhone-less, cannot create these snaps, they can still view them.

With all these new advancements, especially this new 3D Camera Mode, it only makes me wonder what Snapchat will come out with next. This isn’t the first time Snapchat has been so creatively innovative. When the app first introduced the concept of “stories,” photos or videos that are posted for 24 hours for everyone on a user’s friend list (or selected friends), many other social media platforms jumped on the same idea. Apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp have also implemented the same “story” feature. If this 3D Camera Mode becomes successful and popular, it might be possible for other social media platforms to try to mimic the idea.

As Snapchat continues to kill the game with its technical evolutions, what do you think is going to come next?